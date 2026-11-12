Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their first red carpet appearance as a reunited couple at the Focker-In-Law premiere in New York City on Wednesday, 11 November.

The singer and photographer posed together at the Beacon Theatre, nearly a decade after their first relationship ended.

Their appearance followed months of speculation about a reconciliation. The former partners, who dated from 2015 to 2016, were spotted at a group lunch in Austin, Texas, in June.

Grande subsequently shared photographs of them together, moving their renewed relationship into public view.

Red Carpet Appearance and Premiere Details

Grande, 33, leaned towards Alvarez, 35, as photographers captured the couple smiling and standing close together. She wore a vintage 1990s Badgley Mischka gown with a pale silver-grey checked pattern and white floral embellishments. Her hair was tied back with a white ribbon.

Alvarez kept his outfit understated, choosing a black blazer, open-collar white shirt and dark jeans.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez arrive at the premiere of ‘Focker In-Law.’



(🎥: JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/xPQv3DTT06 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 11, 2026

The premiere also marked a promotional appearance for Grande's new film. Focker-In-Law, the fourth instalment in the Meet the Parents series, stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro alongside Grande. It is scheduled for release in US cinemas on 25 November. Alvarez is not listed among the cast.

Alvarez shared a selfie with Grande on Instagram Stories around the premiere, adding 'Fockers' and tagging her account. Grande subsequently reposted the photograph, allowing followers another glimpse of the evening beyond the official photographs.

A Look Back at Their Past Relationship and Professional Ties

The pair first became close when Alvarez worked as one of Grande's backing dancers on her Honeymoon Tour. He later pursued photography, including work connected to her music. Their first relationship ended in July 2016, although neither has publicly offered a detailed explanation for the split.

In a May 2016 interview with Billboard, Grande described herself as 'a very happy girl' but declined to discuss her private life at length. The former partners maintained a professional connection after their separation, including work on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

How They Rekindled Their Romance

Speculation about the reconciliation began with their June lunch in Austin. On 12 August, Grande shared two photographs featuring Alvarez on Instagram, publicly acknowledging their renewed closeness after weeks of attention.

During her final Eternal Sunshine Tour concert in London on 1 September, Grande altered the reference to Alvarez in her 2018 song 'thank u, next'.

Instead of the original teasing line, she sang 'I'm tryna make him my last'. The change suggested affection, although it offered no definitive insight into their future plans.

On 2 November, she posted further photographs of the couple embracing outdoors in New York. Another image showed her kissing Alvarez on the forehead, providing a more personal glimpse of their relationship.

Their most direct public exchange followed on 7 November in a video promoting Grande's R.E.M. Beauty products. Wearing a beanie over his eyes, Alvarez tried to identify lip products after kissing her. He joked that the challenge involved guessing 'what's on my girlfriend's lips, really'.

Grande applied several products in succession, while Alvarez correctly identified them, including an unreleased holiday item. The playful video came days before the couple took their renewed romance onto the premiere carpet.