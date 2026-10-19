Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have revived dating rumours after reportedly travelling together to and from a party in Los Angeles on Friday, 16 October.

The reported outing followed earlier speculation during promotion for Netflix's Office Romance, in which they starred opposite one another. Both denied dating when questioned on Today around the film's 5 June premiere.

According to the reports, the pair arrived at and departed from a party organised by talent manager Cade Hudson in the same car. They entered separately, however, with Lopez walking in on the arm of her manager, Benny Medina.

Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein's Reported Party Arrival

Lopez wore a plunging black leather midi dress and black Christian Louboutin red-soled stilettos. Medina wore a wine-coloured suit, while Goldstein chose an all-black outfit.

Their reported shared journey renewed questions about their relationship. The reports describe the pair travelling together, but do not establish whether their relationship extends beyond their work as co-stars.

The earlier television exchange provides a direct response to the speculation surrounding their film promotion, although it should not be treated as a new comment on the October outing.

How Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein Addressed Dating Rumours

During the Today appearance, Lopez discussed the attention surrounding her personal and professional associations. 'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,' she told Savannah Guthrie.

Goldstein responded with a joke. 'I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.'

Guthrie then pressed for a direct answer about whether they were dating in real life. Lopez replied, 'Not dating,' while Goldstein added, 'Correct.'

Their collaboration extended beyond acting together. Goldstein also co-wrote Office Romance and has described developing the project specifically with Lopez in mind.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Film Collaboration

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Goldstein recalled writing for an actor he had yet to meet. 'We had never met Jennifer — as far as I was concerned, she was a mythical creature,' he told the outlet.

He described approaching the project with the hope that she would accept. 'But we could write it as a dream.'

Goldstein recalled sending Lopez the script with a note that read, 'We wrote this for you. You're at the top of our list. It's a list of one. If you don't do this, we're not going to make this film, but no pressure. Hope you enjoy it!'

Lopez admired Goldstein's earlier work and agreed to participate. His account concerned the film's development and his admiration for her work, rather than confirmation of a personal relationship.

Public Interest in Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein

Lopez's romantic history has also attracted public attention. She has had six engagements and four marriages, including her marriage to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

She was engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and married Marc Anthony later in 2004. Lopez and Anthony welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, separated in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

Her engagement to Alex Rodriguez lasted from 2019 to 2021. She subsequently married Affleck, and that marriage lasted from 2022 to 2024.