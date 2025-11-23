It is rare to find a star who commands attention not just through their vocal range but through the sheer, unadulterated force of their authenticity. Cynthia Erivo has long been celebrated for her defiance of convention, both in her eclectic, androgynous fashion choices and her refusal to fit into a singular box.

In a recent and candid discussion with Harper's Bazaar for their annual Performance Issue, the singer-songwriter peeled back the layers of her identity, offering a profound perspective on the usage of pronouns that has resonated deeply across the internet.

She expressed a preference for her distinctive style over traditional aesthetics and addressed the exhaustion many in the LGBTQ+ community face when their identities are questioned. In a conversation that also touched upon themes from her upcoming memoir, aptly titled Simply More, she stated:

'Teaching people on a daily basis how to address you, and dealing with the frustration of reteaching people a word that has been in the human vocabulary since the dawn of time: they/them. Words used to describe pedantically two or more people; poetically, a person who is simply more'.

This statement served as a powerful declaration, reverberating with fans and solidifying her unwavering support for the community. For many, it felt like Cynthia Erivo was offering a concluding chapter to her own journey of self-discovery and a preview of the raw honesty readers can expect from her book.

Cynthia Erivo and the Courageous Journey to Self-Acceptance

These powerful sentiments regarding the LGBTQ+ community are not merely observational; they are deeply personal. Cynthia Erivo has previously shared her own journey of navigating sexuality, having identified as bisexual. However, arriving at a place of public ownership over her queer identity was not an overnight occurrence.

During a revealing 2022 cover story for British Vogue, the Grammy and Tony Award winner confessed that the path to openness remains fraught with difficulty. She revealed that she simply wanted to tell the world who she was at the end of the day, noting:

'[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently. Rather than being chastised for that we should be commended for being brave. That's the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are'.

Through these introspective explorations, the actress has solidified her beliefs, standing firm in her identity while creating space for others to do the same.

Will We See Cynthia Erivo Return to the World of Wicked?

While she advocates for identity off-screen, her on-screen dominance continues to grow, particularly with the massive success of the Wicked film series. With the second part of the story recently hitting cinemas, the fandom surrounding the IP—co-starring Ariana Grande—is hungrier than ever.

In a conversation with The Ankler, the film series' music composer Stephen Schwartz revealed how the future of the franchise is taking shape. He admitted that while he and writer Winnie Holzman did not have a concrete plan for a direct sequel, a spin-off was definitely in the works.

Schwartz clarified that they are exploring 'ideas that aren't a sequel to Wicked, because I think the Glinda and Elphaba story feels complete—but there are other aspects that could be explored', potentially drawing from Gregory Maguire's other novels in The Wicked Years series.

However, Schwartz hinted that in this potential project, the magnetic presence of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might be missed by the audience, suggesting the narrative may pivot to other characters or an 'adjunct' storyline within the Oz universe.

While these concepts are still in the development phase, the box office numbers suggest there is a high possibility we can expect more from the Wicked franchise in the future.

Here is more information on the Wicked film series:

Movies Rotten Tomatoes Score Box Office Wicked 88% | 95% $758 Million Wicked: For Good 70% | 95% $74.9 Million

From defining 'they/them' as simply being 'more' to mesmerizing audiences in Oz, Cynthia Erivo remains a force of nature who refuses to be diminished. As fans eagerly await the release of her memoir, Simply More, and potential expansions of the Wicked universe, her message of radical self-acceptance continues to resonate far beyond the screen. Whether she returns as Elphaba or conquers new territories, Erivo's voice—both spoken and sung—is one that demands to be heard.