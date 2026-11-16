Former Naked and Afraid contestant Danielle Beauchemin has received a $175,000 (132,250 GBP) settlement after accusing her former supervisor of accessing and downloading private nude photographs and videos of her from the reality television programme.

Beauchemin, who appeared on the survival series between 2014 and 2021, alleged that Arthur True accessed her Google Photos account through a computer at their workplace and obtained uncensored material from the show. The footage had reportedly been blurred when broadcast on Discovery Channel.

The settlement follows further allegations that Beauchemin faced workplace retaliation after reporting the incident, eventually losing her job. The case gained renewed attention after Daily Loud shared the payout news on X, prompting discussions about consent, workplace privacy and the handling of intimate material.

Former Supervisor Accused of Accessing Private Footage

According to a report from Metro, Beauchemin filed a 40-page lawsuit alleging that True accessed her Google Photos account without permission and downloaded dozens of nude images and videos connected to her television appearances.

She reportedly discovered the alleged breach in April 2023, approximately four months after Kennebec County in Maine hired her for an emergency management position.

Naked and Afraid is a survival reality series that pairs strangers and places them in challenging outdoor environments without clothing. Participants must find food, water, and shelter while attempting to survive for 21 days. Although nudity is part of the programme's format, footage is censored before broadcast.

Beauchemin alleged that True obtained uncensored versions of material associated with her former phone. Her complaint also raised concerns about surveillance equipment near her workplace.

An investigation reportedly discovered that security footage near her office had been deleted. Two concealed cameras, a flashlight, and other equipment were also reportedly delivered to the building and placed above the ceiling in her office.

According to the lawsuit, True later admitted to downloading the material. He subsequently faced criminal charges involving invasion of computer privacy and stalking, but entered a not-guilty plea.

Settlement Follows Workplace Retaliation Claims

Beauchemin also accused county officials of retaliating against her after she reported the alleged privacy invasion.

Her complaint claimed that management created a hostile working environment, changed her responsibilities and blamed her for payment-related problems. She further alleged that workplace arrangements allowing her to bring her service dog, which she uses in connection with mental health disabilities, were withdrawn.

The former reality television contestant eventually took unpaid medical leave before her employment was terminated. She said the experience had lasting consequences for her mental, emotional and physical well-being.

According to Metro, the settlement totalled $175,000 (132,250 GBP), divided between Beauchemin and her legal representatives.

She received $20,000 (15,114 GBP) for lost wages and another $84,595 (63,929 GBP) in damages relating to emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life and injury to her reputation.

The remaining $70,405 (53,206 GBP) was allocated to her attorneys at Johnson, Webbert & Beard for their legal services.

However, the settlement did not include an admission of liability from the county. Peter Marchesi, who represented the county and several named defendants, previously dismissed the allegations as an 'exercise in creative, sensationalist writing'.

An internal investigation was reportedly conducted, but Beauchemin said she was never informed of its findings.

BREAKING: Former “Naked and Afraid” star Danielle Beauchemin has received a $175,000 settlement after accusing her former boss of downloading more than 100 private images and videos of her, including uncensored footage from the reality show.



Beauchemin also alleged that she… pic.twitter.com/BaYx86DsO3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2026

X Users Debate Privacy and Consent After Settlement

The case attracted further attention after Daily Loud published the settlement details on X. Its post had accumulated approximately 2.1 million views as of writing.

Several users expressed sympathy for Beauchemin. One commenter remarked that she had survived the jungle, only to allegedly encounter a predator in her workplace. Another highlighted the distressing nature of having intimate footage accessed without permission.

Other users questioned how the former supervisor could have obtained uncensored material, while one raised concerns about whether the production company controlled and secured the original recordings.

The discussion highlights views about consent and privacy. Appearing nude on a television programme does not automatically establish permission for another person to access or download private copies of the footage.

The criminal proceedings against True remain separate from the county settlement. According to Metro, his case was still pending and scheduled to appear on the court's call list in January 2027. His defence attorney had previously secured a change of venue because of a potential conflict of interest arising from his employment in Kennebec County.