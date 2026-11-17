US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents pepper-sprayed and pinned a pregnant US citizen to the ground during a protest outside the Stanislaus County jail in Modesto, California, on Sunday, 15 November. Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, was recording officers outside the jail when a confrontation ended with her arrest, according to her attorney and footage of the incident.

Vargas Andrade was 12 weeks pregnant when the incident happened. She was subsequently taken to an ICE field office in Stockton before being transported to hospital by ambulance. Her lawyer, Patrick Kolasinski, said she was released later that day without criminal or immigration charges.

ICE Agents Accused of Pepper-Spraying Pregnant Protester

Vargas Andrade said she belonged to a group of local residents monitoring ICE activity in California's Central Valley. She went to the jail parking lot after learning that immigration agents had been spotted nearby.

A confrontation developed when officers attempted to detain a person who had reportedly just been released from the facility. His identity and the circumstances surrounding his detention were not immediately established.

Footage recorded by Vargas Andrade's husband, Adolfo Talavera, shows protesters challenging the officers. The video does not establish precisely what happened immediately before Vargas Andrade was detained.

She was holding her phone when an agent grabbed her arm. Another officer then moved in to restrain her and deployed pepper spray.

The recording captures the spray being used before two agents take Vargas Andrade to the ground and handcuff her with her hands behind her back while she is lying face down. Her husband can be heard warning officers, 'She's pregnant with child!' An agent subsequently moves her onto her side.

'They threw me to the ground, they maced me, then they handcuffed me,' Vargas Andrade told reporters at a press conference on Sunday evening.

She said she had warned officers about her pregnancy but was nevertheless forced onto the pavement. 'I was burning. I couldn't breathe. The mace went up my nose,' she recalled.

Vargas Andrade said she was accused of assaulting an ICE agent, a claim she denied. She recalled that an officer eventually gave her water to wash her face.

ICE Encounters With US Citizens Raise Further Questions

The Modesto incident adds to a series of encounters involving ICE officers and US citizens in recent weeks. Several have prompted scrutiny over the treatment of people during immigration enforcement operations.

On 17 October, 40-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez was detained by masked federal agents in Long Beach, California, following an encounter involving his electric bicycle. His family alleged that an unmarked federal vehicle struck him, that officers used a Taser twice and that he was handcuffed despite having a broken arm.

Footage showed Gonzalez lying face down while repeatedly telling officers that his arm was broken. The circumstances surrounding the encounter remain disputed.

His family and witnesses alleged that federal agents used excessive force. DHS disputed the family's account, saying Gonzalez had been arrested after damaging a government vehicle's mirror. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson called for an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes amid reports of increased ICE activity across California's Central Valley, a region central to the state's agricultural industry. Vargas Andrade said the arrest would not stop her community work.

'We want our immigrants to feel safe here,' she told reporters.