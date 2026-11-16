Pregnant women in Alabama's Houston County have faced felony prosecutions after drug tests during childbirth, while a former police officer accused of assaulting his pregnant wife received probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence. The contrast raises questions about how the state's fetal-protection laws are enforced.

Former Headland police officer Robert Maddox Jr was arrested in February 2022 after investigators examined his wife Brittany's miscarriage and allegations of assault. He was initially charged with murder, but a grand jury declined to indict him on that charge and returned a manslaughter indictment.

In May 2026, the manslaughter charge was dismissed under a plea agreement. Maddox pleaded guilty to domestic violence and received five years' probation, a fine of about $3,000 (£2,270.10) and an order to attend anger management classes. Released on bond about five weeks after his arrest, he did not return to jail or prison.

How Alabama's Chemical Endangerment Law Is Used

Alabama enacted its chemical endangerment law in 2006 to protect children from controlled substances, including exposure in homes where methamphetamine was produced. Prosecutors later applied it to pregnancies. In 2013, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in Ex parte Ankrom that 'child' under the law included an unborn child.

The ruling allowed prosecutors to charge women over prenatal drug exposure, including when babies were born healthy. ProPublica identified more than 40 pregnant women arrested in Houston County since 2009 after testing positive for drugs. The county had one of the state's highest rates of chemical endangerment prosecutions, although court data did not identify pregnancy-related cases.

Women Faced Jail After Treatment and Probation Problems

Courtney Haney's case illustrates how prosecution can continue beyond childbirth. Her daughter was born healthy, but Haney was later arrested and offered a plea deal involving a lesser charge and just over a year of probation. She did not complete court-ordered drug treatment and repeatedly failed to report to her probation officer. Those violations resulted in four months in jail.

District Attorney Russ Goodman said his office sought treatment-based sentences, although some defendants were imprisoned after breaching probation or failing to complete treatment. He said straight prison sentences were rare during his tenure unless other circumstances, such as prior criminal history, applied.

Houston County does not offer a drug court programme, which can provide treatment instead of conventional prosecution and imprisonment. A former nurse arrested after testing positive for drugs while in labour in 2018 spent nearly 10 months in prison.

Manslaughter Case Ended Without a Conviction

Goodman said the evidence against Maddox was inconclusive and questioned the earlier decision to seek an indictment. He said prosecutors could not establish a causal link between the alleged assault and the miscarriage, and no expert could provide one.

Maddox declined an interview but said in an email: 'I was made out to be someone I wasn't.' Brittany Maddox alleged that her husband struck and choked her, and provided investigators with photographs and messages. She said she was devastated when the manslaughter charge was dropped after years of preparing for trial.

The cases involved different offences and evidential questions. Their contrasting outcomes have intensified scrutiny of Alabama's fetal-personhood approach: women can face felony charges over prenatal drug exposure, while proving that violence caused a pregnancy loss can present a substantial evidential hurdle.