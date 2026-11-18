An Australian music teacher who sexually abused a schoolboy and became pregnant with his child has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Naomi Tekea Craig was sentenced at the District Court of Western Australia on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after pleading guilty to 12 child sexual offences committed between August 2024 and December 2025.

The abuse began when the boy was 12 and was exposed after his mother reviewed CCTV footage showing Craig sexually assaulting her son inside their family home.

Teacher Exploited Family's Trust

According to ABC News, Craig met the victim in 2023 after he moved to Mandurah, south of Perth, and enrolled at a school where she worked as a music teacher.

The boy was part of a band supervised by Craig, allowing her to grow close to his family and develop a friendship with his mother.

Even after he transferred schools, Craig maintained contact with him, regularly driving him to school and gaining access to his home using a key.

Manipulated Victim Through Emotional Pressure

Prosecutor Mark Nicol told the court that the victim's mother trusted Craig to spend time alone with her son.

According to reports of the court proceedings, Nicol said Craig exploited her position as a teacher to manipulate the child, pressuring him about relationships with girls and instructing him to remain loyal to her and prioritise her over others.

ABC News also reported that Craig bought the boy gifts, including a music subscription, which she threatened to cancel if he failed to respond to her messages.

Teacher Sent Explicit Images and Messages

The court heard that some assaults took place inside the victim's family home. Craig also sent him photographs and videos of herself wearing swimwear and lingerie, including images exposing her breasts.

According to ABC News, Craig told a friend in May 2025 that she wanted another baby. She became pregnant around that time, shortly after the victim turned 13.

In November 2025, she sent the boy messages asking him to 'make me feel loved' and complaining that she was 'sick of begging for your attention'.

CCTV Footage Exposed the Abuse

The crimes were uncovered in December 2025 when the victim's mother reviewed CCTV footage showing Craig sexually assaulting her son inside their home.

She immediately contacted police, who arrested the teacher. Craig gave birth to a daughter in January 2026, weeks after the abuse was discovered, ABC News reported.

According to PerthNow, Judge John Prior described Craig's actions as a 'gross breach of trust' and said she had abused the boy for her own sexual gratification.

'Your offending only came to an end because of what the child victim's mother and partner discovered on the CCTV,' Prior said.

The judge stressed that the victim was a child who deserved to feel safe in his own home. He also indicated that further offending may have occurred but had not resulted in additional charges.

Prosecutors Warn of Lifelong Consequences

Nicol described the abuse as a 'nightmare without end', warning that the highly vulnerable victim would likely experience lifelong consequences.

Craig cried as the court handed down her sentence. She must serve six years and six months before becoming eligible for parole. However, this does not mean she will automatically be released at that point.

The court also imposed a lifetime restraining order to protect the victim and ordered Craig to be placed on the sex offender register.

ABC News reported that the baby was expected to spend approximately a year with Craig in prison. The court also heard that she had separated from her husband, with whom she has another child.