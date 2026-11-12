Kylie Jenner's lawyers are asking a Los Angeles judge to require a chef suing anonymously over alleged pregnancy discrimination to reveal her name in public court records.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that demanding working conditions contributed to a miscarriage. Jenner's legal team disputes that the reality star employed her and argues that the allegations do not justify anonymity. The claims have not been proven in court.

The dispute adds a privacy battle to an employment case involving allegations about pregnancy, requests for assistance and the circumstances of the chef's dismissal.

Why Jenner's Lawyers Want Her Named

A 23 October filing, described in reporting published on 11 November, asks the court to require an amended complaint identifying the plaintiff.

Jenner's lawyers argue that the chef delayed seeking anonymity and that other protections could address her privacy concerns. They also contend that she pursued publicity by bringing the dispute to court rather than confidential arbitration.

The chef counters that the defendants already know who she is. In an October declaration, she said public identification could cause further emotional harm and damage her career. A hearing concerning her anonymity is scheduled for 28 January 2027.

What the Chef Alleges Happened

The chef's lawsuit describes a demanding schedule during her pregnancy. She alleges that she routinely worked shifts lasting 11 to 12 hours, five days a week, while carrying out physically strenuous tasks.

In February 2025, when she says she was five months pregnant, she was assigned to work at a Jenner family birthday celebration in Palm Springs. According to the complaint, she lacked sufficient support and her requests for help were ignored.

She alleges that she became emotionally overwhelmed during the event and experienced severe exhaustion afterwards. The following morning, she says, she sought emergency treatment and was told she had lost her pregnancy.

The complaint also alleges that a supervisor responded dismissively to her subsequent distress. These accounts remain the chef's allegations, including the claimed connection between her workload and the miscarriage. They are not established medical or judicial findings.

A Separate Dispute From the Housekeeper's Lawsuit

The chef's case is separate from the more recently reported lawsuit brought by former housekeeper Dinora Cabria Amaya.

Amaya alleges that she was trapped inside a closet for more than an hour, bitten by a dog and injured when pepper spray discharged while she was working. Her complaint also includes allegations concerning pay and her dismissal.

Those claims should not be attributed to the chef or treated as findings about Jenner's personal conduct. They concern a different plaintiff and a separate account of working conditions.

Jenner's Team Disputes the Claims

Responding to the household employment cases, Jenner's representative Michael Rhodes has rejected the allegations as meritless and said they would be vigorously defended. He has also accused the plaintiffs' lawyer of using publicity to seek an unwarranted payment.

The employees' lawyer, Della Shaker, maintains that her clients are seeking accountability for alleged workplace mistreatment. In the chef's case, she has questioned why public identification is necessary when Jenner already knows the plaintiff's identity.

The anonymity dispute concerns whether the chef can pursue her allegations without publicly naming herself. Its resolution would not, by itself, establish whether the alleged discrimination occurred or whether working conditions contributed to her pregnancy loss.