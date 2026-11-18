A former employee of a Missouri healthcare company was sentenced in 2019 for impersonating a colleague and sending racist rejection emails to job applicants following his dismissal. The incident, which sparked widespread outrage in 2018, also left an innocent employee facing harassment after her identity was used to send the offensive messages.

Christopher Crivolio, then 47, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was sentenced to four years of probation on 4 December 2019 after admitting to identity theft involving the unauthorised use of a former colleague's identity.

According to the US Department of Justice, Crivolio had previously worked for Mantality Health before being terminated. In August 2018, he used the name of a nurse practitioner who remained employed by the company to send offensive emails to more than 10 people who had applied for jobs.

One of the messages read: 'Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive "ghetto" names. We wish the best in your career search.'

Crivolio's emails appeared to come from an authorised company representative, despite neither Mantality Health nor the employee having approved their distribution.

The messages quickly attracted attention after applicants shared their experiences publicly. Hermeisha Robinson, one of the women who received a rejection, posted a screenshot on Facebook, prompting widespread criticism and renewed discussions about racial discrimination in recruitment.

Robinson said she was qualified for the customer service position but was left questioning herself after receiving the response.

Innocent Colleague Targeted After Emails Went Viral

The backlash extended beyond the applicants and the company. The nurse practitioner whose name appeared on the emails became a target of angry social media comments, harassing telephone calls and the publication of personal information online.

According to prosecutors, the employee was forced to temporarily relocate because of the harassment.

Mantality Health initially faced accusations of discriminatory hiring practices and publicly rejected the suggestion that the emails reflected its recruitment policies. The company subsequently cooperated with investigators to identify the person responsible.

The case was investigated by the FBI's offices in St Louis and Milwaukee, with assistance from the Western District of Wisconsin.

Crivolio pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of identity theft involving the use of another person's identifying information with the intention of committing harassment.

US District Judge John A Ross ordered him to pay $44,847.76 (£34,600) in restitution within 15 days, alongside a separate $2,000 (£1,550) fine. He also received four years of probation rather than a prison sentence.

Research Highlights Racial Bias in Recruitment

The incident echoes wider concerns about discrimination against applicants based on names associated with particular racial or ethnic backgrounds.

A notable example came in 2003, when researchers Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan published a study examining racial discrimination in hiring. They sent nearly 5,000 fictitious CVs to employers in Boston and Chicago, using names commonly associated with white and Black applicants.

The research found that CVs bearing white-sounding names received approximately 50% more callbacks than otherwise similar applications with Black-sounding names.

Unlike Crivolio's case, the research examined employers' recruitment decisions rather than an individual deliberately impersonating a colleague. However, both highlight how names can become a source of unfair treatment in employment.