A pregnant US citizen says she was pepper-sprayed and forced face-down onto the ground by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while filming an arrest outside a California jail, in an encounter that has raised questions about the treatment of bystanders during federal immigration operations.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, was detained outside the Stanislaus County jail in Modesto on 15 November as agents attempted to remove a man from a vehicle. She was released later that evening without criminal charges or immigration allegations, according to her lawyer, Patrick Kolasinski.

Footage recorded by her husband shows agents restraining Andrade as he warns them that she is pregnant. The incident has drawn attention to the safeguards governing the use of force against pregnant people in federal custody.

Video Captures the Confrontation Outside the Jail

Andrade said she was livestreaming the attempted arrest on TikTok when an agent grabbed her arm. The footage shows another agent deploying pepper spray before two officers take her to the ground and handcuff her face-down. Her husband can be heard telling the agents: 'She's pregnant with child.' Andrade later said she struck her abdomen when she was forced down.

She also described being accused of assaulting an agent, an allegation she denied. 'We kind of bumped into each other, and then he was like, "She hit me,"' she said after her release.

Andrade was taken to an ICE field office in Stockton. She said her sister called an ambulance, which transported her to hospital while two agents remained with her. Andrade, who has diabetes, also said she was initially denied access to a lawyer.

She was released that evening without being charged. Subsequent reporting said an ultrasound found no concerns with her pregnancy.

ICE Rules Set Limits on Restraining Pregnant Detainees

The incident raises questions about ICE's own rules for handling pregnant people in its custody. Directive 11032.4, introduced in July 2021, says the agency should generally avoid detaining people known to be pregnant for administrative immigration violations unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist.

The directive also says restraints should not normally be used on pregnant people in ICE custody. Exceptions include situations involving an immediate and serious threat to others or a credible risk of escape that cannot reasonably be reduced by other means.

It further prohibits placing a pregnant detainee face-down when four-point restraints are used. The footage of Andrade shows her handcuffed while face-down, but does not establish that four-point restraints were applied. It is therefore not possible to determine from the available material whether that specific restriction was breached.

ICE has not publicly explained the legal basis for Andrade's detention, whether officers knew she was pregnant before restraining her, or whether the use of force is being reviewed.

Sheriff's Office Says Deputies Were Not Involved

The confrontation happened in the parking area of the Stanislaus County jail, where community members had gathered as federal agents attempted to detain someone leaving custody. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Erich Layton said county deputies had no involvement in Andrade's arrest and referred questions about the incident to ICE.

Andrade said she belongs to a network of residents who monitor immigration enforcement in the Central Valley. She said the incident would not stop her from documenting federal operations or supporting immigrant communities.

Her detention has put renewed focus on the risks faced by people recording immigration enforcement, particularly when officers use physical force. Whether the agents followed ICE's procedures remains unclear, with the agency yet to provide a public account of the encounter.