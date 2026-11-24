A recording circulating on X reportedly captures an air traffic controller discussing earlier 'alien sightings' with American Airlines Flight 5432 near Baltimore, Maryland.

The exchange reportedly took place on Saturday, 21 November 2026, after the crew received an unexplained traffic advisory. Flight-tracking records show the aircraft flew from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Philadelphia that day.

PSA Airlines operated the American Eagle service on a CRJ-900 under the call sign Blue Streak 5432. The reported exchange occurred a day after the Pentagon announced its eighth release of UFO-related records.

American Airlines Flight 5432 Receives Unexpected 'Alien Sightings' Response

According to the circulating recording, the pilot sought clarification after receiving a traffic advisory without an identification label. The controller reportedly stated that the aircraft had already passed the only other known traffic in the area.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn. 'I mean, we have had alien sightings out there, so...' the controller reportedly replied.

The controller also recalled another pilot reporting an object zigzagging ahead of an aircraft near Martin State Airport. According to the controller's account, the object did not appear on radar.

The pilot appeared to respond in good humour, suggesting the conversation would make for an interesting story to share with family.

The recording circulated by the aviation-focused account Flightdrama prompted questions about possible conventional explanations. One commenter asked: 'Do weather balloons have transponders?' However, there is no evidence that a weather balloon caused the advisory.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), traffic advisories help pilots identify potentially conflicting aircraft. Receiving such an advisory does not necessarily mean the crew visually observed an object or faced an imminent collision. Flight-tracking records show Flight 5432 landed in Philadelphia that afternoon.

Previous American Airlines UFO Reports Offer Context Amid Pentagon Disclosures

Unlike the reported Baltimore exchange, previous incidents involving American Airlines pilots included accounts of visual sightings.

On 21 February 2021, a pilot on American Airlines Flight 2292 reported seeing a fast-moving cylindrical object over north-eastern New Mexico. The aircraft was en route from Cincinnati to Phoenix.

American Airlines subsequently confirmed the authenticity of the radio transmission after a debrief with its crew.

On 24 February 2018, pilots aboard American Airlines Flight 1095 and a Phoenix Air Group Learjet reported unusual aerial observations over Arizona. The FAA later released audio of their communications. Neither incident established the extraterrestrial origin of the reported objects.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 20 November 2026, the Pentagon announced its eighth release of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) records.

The disclosure followed US President Donald Trump's announcement on 19 February that government agencies would begin identifying and releasing records on UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

No link between the Pentagon's disclosure and the reported Baltimore exchange has been established.

For aviation authorities, unexplained aerial phenomena raise practical questions about airspace safety. FAA procedures require that reports of UAP activity be forwarded to designated security officials via the Domestic Events Network.

The Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office also urges civilian pilots to promptly report sightings to air traffic control.

Whether a formal UAP report was submitted after the Flight 5432 exchange remains unconfirmed.

NASA says there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial. Limited observational data can also make individual reports difficult to explain.

For American Airlines Flight 5432, the circulating recording points to an unusual conversation, not a confirmed alien encounter. The trigger for the traffic advisory remains unknown.