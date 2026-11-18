An Oregon mother and her 12-year-old daughter reported feeling unwell after an alleged UFO sighting outside a bedroom in Wilsonville on 25 August 2026.

In an account submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the mother described a large, silver object hovering near their home. The family's symptoms and the object's identity have not been independently verified.

The report describes an earlier episode that evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., the mother, identified in the investigator's notes as 'S', was sitting on her back patio when she noticed something apparently falling from the sky. She said the shape changed from a rectangle to a large ball, then to a smaller one.

She also described a trail resembling smoke. Her initial submission said her partner and daughter saw the trail but not the object. A later account by the investigator described all three watching the object, a discrepancy the public record does not resolve.

Oregon UFO Witness Says Daughter Photographed Lights

At 9.14pm, the daughter reportedly ran downstairs after bright lights flashed into her bedroom. Her parents followed her upstairs and said they had seen an object apparently stationary toward their home. The mother described it as pointing towards their house.

The girl reportedly saw a silver surface that appeared distorted and partly transparent, alongside two bright lights. She compared its apparent width with that of three aeroplanes. The report contains no independent measurements.

'It hovered there for almost a minute and then just disappeared!' the mother wrote in her report. She said her daughter took a photograph during the encounter, which NUFORC published with the case record.

The photograph shows lights against the dark sky but does not establish their origin or distance. The parents estimated that the reported object was 400 to 500 feet across and three to five miles away. Those figures were witness estimates, not verified measurements.

Oregon UFO Investigation Finds No Established Cause

Afterwards, the mother reported nausea and difficulty keeping her balance. Her daughter reportedly experienced intermittent headaches that night. Both felt better the next day, according to NUFORC investigator Keith Bickford.

The symptoms were reported following the sighting, but the published investigation contains no medical diagnosis or evidence connecting them to any aerial object. The case establishes what the family reported, not what caused them to feel unwell.

Bickford interviewed the mother on 29 August and contacted two nearby farmers who use drones for crop care. Their equipment did not approach the estimated size, he wrote. His enquiries did not rule out other drones or conventional explanations.

He also reported no corresponding UFO complaints to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office or Wilsonville Police Department. His check of FlightRadar24 found nothing relevant, although the service cautions that coverage and aircraft equipment affect what appears on its map.

Bickford classified the account as an 'anomalous sighting'. That classification does not establish extraterrestrial origin. NASA likewise says limited high-quality data often prevent firm conclusions about unidentified anomalous phenomena.

NUFORC recorded the family's submission at 10.40 pm on 25 August and lists 28 August as the posting date. Its public record includes the image and Bickford's later investigation, but no independently established identification of the lights.