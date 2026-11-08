US software company Palantir faces scrutiny over its work with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence. Ukrainian defence figures question the undisclosed terms for access to the country's battlefield data. They fear Ukraine's wartime experience could strengthen private military technology.

On 21 January 2026, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence announced the Brave1 Dataroom with Palantir and other defence institutions. The secure platform trains AI models for military use, initially to detect and intercept aerial threats.

Why Ukraine's Battlefield Data Matters

Ukraine has gathered video and sensor information during four years of fighting. It helps AI systems recognise patterns, but combat data is hard to get.

In its 5 November 2026 report, Al Jazeera described Ukraine as the first nation in modern history to collect battlefield data systematically. Elke Schwarz, a Queen Mary University of London lecturer, told Al Jazeera: 'Good battlefield data is extremely rare and hard to come by.' She said access could provide an advantage.

Schwarz explained that teaching a system to recognise tanks requires many images captured in different weather conditions. Data from Ukraine may not apply directly to every conflict, but can still help train systems.

Valerii Markus, a serviceman and former chief sergeant, questioned what Ukraine receives in return for sharing its wartime information. He wrote on Facebook: 'We are paying with blood for data that someone else can convert into capital, international influence, and big money.'

Palantir Rejects Claims It Uses Customer Data

Palantir disputed suggestions that it takes customer data for its own purposes. In an emailed statement to Al Jazeera, Palantir said: 'Customers own and control their data.' It said its software analyses existing datasets. The company added: 'Palantir never uses or retains customer data for its own purposes.'

Schwarz argued that a company could benefit from data it processes without owning or retaining it. The terms of Ukraine's arrangement have not been publicly disclosed, limiting outside assessment.

Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Nebius on 8 September 2026. The companies said it would provide AI computing infrastructure and cloud services to Palantir's commercial customers. There is no public evidence that Ukrainian battlefield data is shared with Nebius.

Denys Shtilerman, Fire Point's chief designer and co-owner, criticised the deal. Nebius was founded as an offshoot of Russian technology group Yandex. The deal was made with Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh, who has called Russia's war 'barbaric.' Shtilerman wrote on X that Ukraine's combat data was a strategic state asset, not free raw material.

Palantir also faces human rights scrutiny. Amnesty International has raised concerns about its technology and US immigration enforcement. In a 2025 report, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said there were 'reasonable grounds' to believe Palantir provided AI platforms used in Israel's war in Gaza.

In Britain, the Government announced a review in June 2026 of the NHS's £330 million data platform contract with Palantir. Germany's military said in April 2026 it did not plan to award the company contracts for its military cloud for now. In June 2026, France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said domestic intelligence services would move away from Palantir to avoid strategic dependence.

For Shtilerman, the concern is control over a resource acquired at enormous human cost. He said Ukraine had 'paid for it with blood' and had no right to hand over its most valuable asset.