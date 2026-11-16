Independent Australian MP Helen Haines has been discharged from The Alfred hospital in Melbourne. The lawmaker, who almost lost her life after an alleged deliberate attack involving a vehicle, has spoken publicly for the first time, expressing gratitude to the medical teams who treated her.

Haines confirmed that she had entered the rehabilitation stage of her recovery after spending almost a month in hospital. In a statement released on Monday, 16 November, the 65-year-old thanked Australians and international supporters for their messages.

Haines' Emotional First Message After Discharge From Hospital

In her first public statement following her hospitalisation after allegedly being struck repeatedly by a vehicle, Haines said she was grateful for the care she received while in hospital. 'This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage,' she said.

Haines also thanked people from her electorate, across Australia and overseas for sending messages of encouragement, saying that they had provided her with strength through the difficult period.

'I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing,' Haines said.

She acknowledged the generosity of those who contributed to Save the Children, a fundraising appeal established in the aftermath of the 19 October incident. Her husband, Phil Haines, asked the public to support the charity rather than send flowers after the attack.

'I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians in the form of donations to Save the Children and I look forward to working with them in due course on applying these funds to improve the lives of children,' Haines stated.

By Monday, contributions had exceeded A$1.46 million (£748,000), according to reports.

Haines' First Words After Waking Moved Fellow MPs

During a parliamentary tribute on 26 October, fellow independent MP Allegra Spender disclosed that Haines' first concerns after waking up in hospital were about the wellbeing of her staff. She also expressed appreciation for the bystanders, emergency responders and medical workers who helped her.

'That exactly speaks to the character of who you are,' Spender said to Haines. She shared the account after speaking with Haines' husband, who had been present in parliament for the tribute. She described her colleague as someone whose compassion and commitment to others remained evident even after experiencing such a devastating ordeal.

'Over the last few weeks and here today, many have spoken about your kindness and generosity, and praised your decency and the respect you bring to this place,' Spender said. 'You are all of those things. You are someone I go to when I don't know what to do. When I've got an ethical dilemma, I go to you, Helen.'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also joined parliamentarians in expressing support for the injured MP. 'All our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Helen for her recovery,' Albanese said. 'I have been in regular contact with Helen and her extraordinary family. We continue to provide support to Helen, her family, community, and staff as she undertakes her rehabilitation.'

The incident happened on 19 October outside Haines' electorate office in Wangaratta, in north-east Victoria. The politician was allegedly struck repeatedly by a 4WD vehicle, leaving her critically injured. She was airlifted to Melbourne, where surgeons performed operations that resulted in the amputation of both her legs.

Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the federal offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. He remains in custody after being remanded by the court.