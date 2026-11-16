Facebook's access to users' private photographs has triggered an €805 million (£671 million; $887 million) penalty against Meta after Italian regulators found that the social media giant failed to obtain specific consent for accessing Android users' photo galleries. The controversial practice potentially affected around 20 million people in Italy, with investigators finding that a single, broadly worded permission could allow Facebook to read an entire phone gallery.

Even more troubling, the feature responsible was switched on by default, raising serious questions about how clearly Facebook explained what users were authorising.

Facebook's Android Photo Access Sparks Privacy Fury

At the centre of the Meta privacy scandal is a feature called 'Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook', introduced in 2023. It recommends photographs and videos stored on a user's smartphone as potential posts while they browse the platform.

🇮🇹 Italy has slapped Meta with a massive €805 MILLION fine for allegedly accessing users' private photos and videos without proper consent.



Italian regulators found that Facebook's Android app accessed photos and videos stored on users' phones without obtaining specific… pic.twitter.com/GaL8RgAX8q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 14, 2026

Italy's Data Protection Authority, known as the Garante, found that Facebook requested gallery access through a single authorisation covering multiple app functions with different purposes.

The accompanying notice simply referred to enabling additional features, failing to explain adequately that users were also authorising gallery access for photo suggestions.

The feature was also pre-enabled. Although Android users still had to grant the relevant device permission, the regulator found that the way Facebook requested it did not provide sufficiently clear information about the gallery-suggestion function.

Once the full permission was granted, the application could read the device's entire photographic archive, generally on an ongoing basis. The authority said neither users nor investigators could verify exactly which information was being used.

20 Million Android Users Potentially Affected

The investigation began in July 2025 following a complaint from the Centro Tutela Consumatori Utenti, a consumer protection organisation in Bolzano, northern Italy.

The Garante concluded that Meta had violated Article 122 of Italy's Privacy Code, which incorporates the European Union's ePrivacy Directive. The provision protects information stored on smartphones and requires free and informed consent before applications access it.

The regulator also said the infringement remained ongoing for users who had not updated their applications and some who had already granted the broader authorisation.

In calculating the €805 million (£671 million) penalty, it considered the approximately 20 million potentially affected Italian Android users, the duration of the infringement, Meta's lack of cooperation and a previous regulatory measure involving the company in 2019. Changes introduced after the complaint were considered mitigating factors, although the authority regarded them as late and limited.

Meta Vows To Appeal Italy's $887M Fine

The penalty was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, which challenged the Italian regulator's jurisdiction, arguing that the matter should fall under Ireland's regulatory framework. The Garante rejected the argument, explaining that the ePrivacy rules do not provide for the EU's one-stop-shop mechanism.

Meta said it strongly disagreed with the assessment and the disproportionate level of the fine, adding that it would appeal.

The regulator has given Meta 60 days to introduce a separate consent request clearly explaining the feature and how to disable it. Facebook must also keep the function switched off by default, including for users who previously granted broader permission. Meta must report its initial measures within 30 days and provide details of implementation within 90 days.

Meta's Photo Privacy Battle Raises AI Questions

The investigation did not examine whether gallery content was used to train Meta's artificial intelligence models, which the company denies. However, the regulator reserved the right to investigate a separate cloud-processing feature introduced in 2026.

The Italian penalty amounts to approximately 0.47% of Meta's global turnover, making it one of the country's most significant regulatory blows against a technology company.

For millions of smartphone users, the controversy raises an uncomfortable question: how much access are they really granting when they tap 'Allow' on a seemingly routine app permission?