Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo was a leading founder of the Guadalajara Cartel and became known as the 'Boss of Bosses.' He died aged 80 at a private hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, 15 November 2026. Jalisco authorities said he died from multiple organ failure after being transferred from Puente Grande prison.

Authorities reported that his health deteriorated on 13 November, prompting his emergency hospital transfer. He remained under observation with a guarded prognosis before dying at about 2pm local time, according to the Jalisco security ministry.

Félix Gallardo died while serving consecutive prison sentences totalling 77 years. He had been imprisoned since his April 1989 arrest, spending more than 37 years in custody.

Rise of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, 'El Padrino'

Félix Gallardo became a leading Mexican drug trafficker during the 1970s and 1980s. A former police officer, he helped unite trafficking groups and establish links with Colombian cocaine suppliers. His network moved cocaine through Mexico and expanded routes into the United States. His rise coincided with growing US demand for cocaine and wider cross-border smuggling networks.

Anadolu Agency reported that his organisation helped shape Mexico's modern drug trade through those international connections. The Guadalajara network later fractured, however, and did not simply continue under the names of today's cartels.

Its breakup helped create or strengthen regional trafficking groups, including the Sinaloa and Tijuana organisations. The Sinaloa Cartel later grew under Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán and Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. His life and rise in the drug trade were later dramatised in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, in which Diego Luna portrayed him.

The Camarena Case and His Final Years

In 1985, US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar were kidnapped and murdered. A Mexican court sentenced Félix Gallardo to 37 years in 2017 for the killings. He had already received a 40-year sentence for drug-trafficking and weapons offences.

He denied responsibility for the killings, but the convictions remained central to his imprisonment. The two consecutive sentences totalled 77 years, according to Anadolu Agency.

His health deteriorated during his final years in prison. Reports in 2022 said he was blind in one eye and deaf in one ear, while his defence team cited mobility problems. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission intervened over concerns about his medical care.

Then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in September 2022 that Félix Gallardo needed treatment unavailable in prison. 'He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many diseases,' López Obrador told reporters.

A federal judge approved house arrest with electronic monitoring in September 2022. However, Mexico's Attorney General's Office challenged the decision, and technical problems with the monitoring device also prevented the transfer. Félix Gallardo remained in prison.

The cartel landscape changed after his arrest. In 2022, then-DEA Administrator Anne Milgram discussed the US fentanyl crisis. She identified the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel as major forces behind the trafficking. She said the groups used 'calculated, deliberate treachery' to move the drug through fake pills and other substances.

Milgram was describing groups active decades after the Guadalajara Cartel's peak. Her comments did not suggest that Félix Gallardo's organisation directly controlled the modern fentanyl trade. His legacy remains tied to the trafficking networks, criminal rivalries and violence that reshaped organised crime in Mexico.