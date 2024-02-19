The British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) has released a statement following allegations that it snubbed Matthew Perry on its "In Memoriam" segment during Sunday's ceremony.

Fans of the actor, who died last year at the age of 54, took to social media to share their grievances after he was left out of the segment. Perry was best known for his 10-year stint as Chandler Bing on the "Friends" sitcom, although he has also appeared in films including "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Fools Rush In".

The "In Memoriam" segment on the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, which was set to a special arrangement of Cindy Lauper's "Time after Time" and performed by "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, featured other actors and actress who have passed away. They include Michael Gambon, Jane Birkin, Richard Roundtree, Tom Wilkinson, Shirley Anne Field and Carl Weathers, among others. The segment also paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, who was commemorated both as an actress and singer.

🎥: Hannah Waddingham performing “Time After Time” during the In Memoriam section of the BAFTA’s tonight #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DAz9jRs7pJ — Hannah Waddingham Online (@HWaddinghamFans) February 18, 2024

However, fans took offence of Perry's absence with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Shame on you @BAFTA for not acknowledging @MatthewPerry 😭😭😭 #BAFTA2024." Another user wrote, "No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA."

A third chimed in: "If there was something I was bitterly disappointed about tonight at the BAFTAS was the failure to acknowledge the passing of Matthew Perry in the people who we have lost they did it at the EMMYS."

Another user posted a GIF of Perry's "Friends" character saying: "You can't make this stuff up."

Shockingly bad BAFTA! Matthew was a film actor too! Sort it out!!! — Lucy Montgomery (@MrsParkerBowels) February 18, 2024

Meanwhile, one user wanted an explanation: "Why wasn't matthew perry included in the memorial sequence??? #BAFTAs" to which another responded: "In memoriam for every actor, producer, director who died last year would take an hour. You'll find Matthew in the TV BAFTAs."

BAFTA noted the complaints and took to X to respond, writing: "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony."

Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony. You can also find our tribute to Matthew at https://t.co/cN8n2nwp76 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Others also shared their thoughts on why Perry was not included at the BAFTAs "In Memoriam" segment. One commented that he was not a film actor and that the ceremony was for cinema only.

Perry was honoured at the 2023 Emmy Awards back in January. His photo appeared on screen as pop star Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit "See You Again" on stage, which later segued into the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There For You" performed by singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty. Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023.