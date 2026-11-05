YouTuber EDP445, whose real name is Bryant Moreland, has been arrested in Nevada after an on-camera admission prompted investigators to revisit allegations that he tried to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office filed charges on 2 November, and Moreland was taken into custody on 4 November. Prosecutors said statements in the documentary The Sick Mind of EDP445 provided new evidence in a case initially reviewed more than four years ago.

The original encounter involved an adult decoy posing as a teenage girl. It was an online sting organised by civilians, rather than a meeting with an actual 13-year-old. That distinction is central to understanding both the allegations and the footage that brought Moreland widespread attention.

The Interview That Brought Investigators Back

Directed by Mike Clum, the documentary revisited the 2021 confrontation and included an interview with broadcaster Chris Hansen, known for To Catch a Predator.

During the interview, Moreland acknowledged that he had gone to the location intending to meet an underage girl. Describing his intentions, he said he was 'trying to have sex'.

Hansen subsequently said Moreland's recorded admissions helped investigators obtain an arrest warrant. Prosecutors separately confirmed that the statements led them to re-examine the case and assess whether the evidence supported criminal charges.

The documentary therefore became more than a retrospective account of an internet controversy. According to the district attorney's office, it supplied material that changed the course of an investigation that had previously stalled.

Four Charges Linked to the 2021 Incident

The charges concern an alleged incident on 17 April 2021. They include attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offence, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor.

Prosecutors said earlier reviews in 2021 and 2022 encountered difficulties because reporting parties did not cooperate. Moreland's subsequent documentary comments prompted the district attorney's office and investigators to revisit the matter.

Reporting on the earlier investigation also indicates that prosecutors requested additional information in January 2022 that was not resubmitted. The later review focused on whether the new statements, considered alongside the existing material, met the threshold for filing charges.

From Football Videos to Criminal Proceedings

Moreland built his audience through outspoken Philadelphia Eagles commentary and provocative videos. His public profile changed sharply after the 2021 confrontation, when Predator Poachers accused him of exchanging explicit messages with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

His YouTube channels were subsequently removed. Although the encounter circulated widely online, he was not charged at that time. The November arrest marks a separate development: prosecutors have now brought a criminal case arising from the earlier allegations.

Moreland is expected to be transported to Kern County, California, to face the charges. The arrest does not establish guilt, and the prosecutors cited the recorded statements in explaining their decision to bring charges.