A New York State Police sergeant has been arrested on federal child exploitation charges after allegedly secretly filming two girls, aged nine and 10, undressing inside his home and using the recordings to create sexually explicit material. Steven P. Calderon, 43, of Crawford, Orange County, was arrested on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following an investigation that began with a separate assault allegation.

Federal prosecutors said investigators discovered thousands of suspected child sexual abuse images and videos on electronic devices seized from his residence. Authorities allege the material included recordings involving children, some of whom were allegedly filmed without their knowledge.

Sergeant Accused of Filming Girls

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Calderon allegedly recorded a 10-year-old girl undressing in his bathroom on 25 July 2026. Prosecutors said he subsequently edited the footage into a short clip that appeared to show the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators also identified a recording allegedly made on 3 February 2023 showing a nine-year-old girl undressing in the same bathroom. Calderon is accused of using that recording to create a sexually explicit screenshot of the child.

Court documents indicate that investigators recovered recordings involving at least four children inside the bathroom. Authorities also reportedly discovered a mobile phone positioned on a stand with its camera facing the shower.

Investigators seized approximately 30 electronic and recording devices, which allegedly contained at least a thousand images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

U.S. attorney charges New York State Police Sergeant with sexually exploiting two minors and possessing child pornography: “Steven Calderon’s alleged crimes are all the more disturbing knowing he committed these alleged acts while serving as a law enforcement officer—a position entrusted with protecting the public including its most vulnerable members,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. @nyspolice @NewYorkFBI https://t.co/9ZfVqlclqm — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) November 5, 2026

Assault Probe Led to Additional Allegations

The federal investigation followed Calderon's arrest by Crawford Town Police on 25 October over an alleged assault involving a woman at his residence. He was charged with felony and misdemeanour assault offences, which remain pending.

During a court-authorised search connected to that investigation, New York State Police seized electronic equipment and storage devices. Subsequent examination of the devices led investigators to suspected child sexual abuse material and recordings allegedly made without the children's knowledge.

Calderon joined the New York State Police in 2017 and became a sergeant in 2022. According to reports, the agency suspended him without pay following his initial arrest.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald condemned the alleged conduct, citing Calderon's position of public responsibility. 'The defendant's alleged acts are a profound betrayal of the public trust and the oath he swore to uphold,' McDonald said.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James also described the allegations as 'deeply disturbing'. 'Our responsibility to protect children and investigate allegations of abuse does not change when the accused wears our uniform,' James said.

Federal Prosecutors Appeal for Information

Calderon appeared before a federal magistrate judge in White Plains on Thursday and remained in custody following the hearing. He faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, each carrying a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years if convicted. A further charge of possessing child sexual abuse material carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Federal authorities said investigators believe there may be additional victims and have appealed for information from the public. The investigation involves the FBI, New York State Police and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The charges remain allegations, and Calderon is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.