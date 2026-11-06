A convicted fake nurse in Ontario, Canada, has admitted to distributing an intimate image of a man without his consent while serving a house-arrest sentence for impersonating a medical professional.

Hailey Roberts, 35, entered a guilty plea in a Midland courtroom on Thursday, 5 November, admitting to sharing the image while serving a two-year conditional sentence imposed for fraud and related offences. The latest conviction could result in a further prison sentence after she breached the conditions of her original sentence.

Hailey Roberts Admits Sharing Intimate Image Without Consent

Roberts pleaded guilty to one count of distributing an intimate image without consent. Crown attorney Cindy Lui told the court that the man depicted had not agreed to the image being shared and that Roberts sent it to his current partner.

The victim submitted an impact statement detailing the consequences of the incident. Although it was not read publicly, Ontario Court Justice Phil Brissette described its contents as having a 'long-lasting impact'.

Roberts apologised to the court, saying she would attempt to 'make appropriate choices and make sure I never find myself in this situation again'.

The Crown and defence jointly proposed a six-month prison sentence. However, Brissette has not yet accepted the recommendation and wants to establish how the proposed punishment should be applied alongside her existing conditional sentence.

Roberts has been in custody since her arrest in May 2026, approximately six months into her original sentence. The case is scheduled to return to court on 12 November.

Previous Fake Nurse Convictions and House Arrest

Roberts received a two-year conditional sentence in December 2025 after admitting to eight offences connected to impersonating a registered nurse at several healthcare facilities across Simcoe County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her convictions included three counts of fraud, three counts of impersonation and two counts of assault involving the administration of needles to patients. She also pleaded guilty to obstructing police after presenting another woman's identification during a traffic stop.

Between 2020 and 2024, Roberts used fraudulent qualifications and documents to secure nursing positions despite lacking the necessary credentials. She earned approximately C$118,000 (£62,600) from her employment at care facilities.

Her victims included elderly residents, some over 100 years old. At one facility, she reportedly administered anti-psychotic medication while working as the only nurse on duty.

Justice Esther Rosenberg previously described her actions as calculated, saying they had 'jeopardized public trust in the health-care system'.

Roberts was ordered to serve the first 18 months of her sentence under house arrest, followed by six months under a curfew. She was also required to complete 240 hours of community service.

Similar Revenge Porn Cases in Canada

Roberts' latest conviction comes amid other Canadian prosecutions involving the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

In January 2026, a British Columbia man received five months in prison for uploading 18 videos and 80 photographs of his former partner to Pornhub without her permission. The material attracted more than 10,000 views before being removed following police intervention.

Under the law applicable to Roberts' offence, knowingly distributing intimate images without consent is a criminal offence that can carry imprisonment of up to five years when prosecuted by indictment under the applicable provision.

Roberts' proposed six-month sentence remains subject to judicial approval, with the court yet to determine the consequences of her latest offence for her existing punishment.