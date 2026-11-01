A phone recording capturing a woman repeatedly saying 'no' during a sex attack at her home in Taunton has helped convict her rapist, 28-year-old Ayman Al‑Shammari. Jurors at Bristol Crown Court returned a majority verdict on 30 October 2026 after hearing the audio, in which she can be heard objecting as the assault continues.

Al‑Shammari, a Kuwaiti national living in Taunton, denied raping the woman, who is in her twenties. He is due to be sentenced on 27 November and remains in custody, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

The attack took place on 14 November 2025. The pair had met on a night out several weeks earlier and had previously had sex once, the court heard.

Phone Recording Becomes Central to Jury's Decision

According to Avon and Somerset Police, Al-Shammari tried to persuade the woman to go out that evening. When she declined, he convinced her to let him visit her home.

After they had some drinks, he asked to stay overnight. She agreed to let him sleep on her sofa and told him they were just friends.

The court heard that Al-Shammari later entered her bedroom, where they began having consensual sex. The woman subsequently became increasingly uncomfortable and asked him to stop. He continued, according to the prosecution's account.

The woman managed to unlock her phone and record what was happening. The recording was played to jurors, who heard her say 'no' and 'I don't like it.' Police described her as sounding distressed, crying and in pain.

Avon and Somerset Police published its account of the conviction on 30 October. The force said the recording provided key evidence in the case and highlighted the importance of consent, including in relationships where the couple had previously had sex.

The Sun separately reported that the woman scratched Al-Shammari in an attempt to stop him and that he showered before leaving her home. The newspaper also reported that he used Google Translate to ask her about his sexual behaviour.

During his police interview, Al-Shammari denied rape. He said the woman had wanted sex but that the positions they tried caused pain, so he stopped. His barrister, David Dainty, described the woman as a 'willing participant,' according to The Sun.

The jury convicted Al-Shammari of one count of rape. The woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Separate Austrian Terror Allegations Remain Unproven

The case has also attracted attention because of separate allegations concerning Al-Shammari's alleged links to Islamic State. These allegations were not part of the rape trial and must not be treated as established facts.

The Sun reported that Austrian authorities are seeking his extradition over alleged terrorism offences. The newspaper said prosecutors had previously alleged in Westminster Magistrates' Court that he was associated with Islamic State in 2016.

The allegations reportedly include participation in training courses, promoting the group's ideology and involvement in related operations. Al-Shammari has denied involvement in terrorism, according to reporting about the extradition proceedings.

The alleged terrorism offences remain separate from the rape conviction. The details have not been independently confirmed through publicly available primary documents for this article.

Al-Shammari's immediate next step is sentencing in the rape case, scheduled for 27 November. The outcome of any extradition proceedings, and how they may interact with his sentence, remains unclear from the available information.

The conviction establishes his criminal responsibility for the rape offence. It does not establish the separate terrorism allegations, which require their own legal process and evidence.