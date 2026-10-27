President Donald Trump, 80, is facing renewed health speculation after photographs of his trouser legs prompted claims that he wears a concealed medical device.

Political commentator David Pakman examined the images during his 26 October programme, questioning whether the president uses a brace or mechanical compression support. No evidence has established either possibility.

The discussion follows months of scrutiny surrounding Trump's walking movements, swollen ankles and bruised hands.

The White House previously disclosed that he has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting circulation in the legs. His physician has maintained that the president remains fit to perform his duties.

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Pakman raised the possibility of a concealed device after examining photographs showing unusual outlines beneath Trump's trousers.

'We are now seeing this question daily because more and more pictures are circulating that really make it seem like Trump is wearing some kind of leg brace or a medical support device,' he said.

The commentator also revisited footage showing Trump walking stiffly, touching his right thigh and moving across a tarmac after leaving Marine One.

He questioned whether those movements could indicate the presence of medical equipment.

But Pakman acknowledged that appearances alone cannot establish what the president was wearing.

'It could be a brace. It could be that Trump's clothing moves in ways we've never seen anyone else's clothing move,' he said.

The alternative explanations are hardly as intriguing as a hidden medical device. They remain just as plausible without supporting medical evidence.

Pakman also floated the possibility of something resembling a mechanical compression sock intended to assist circulation.

He provided no evidence that Trump uses such equipment or has an undisclosed condition requiring it.

What’s going on here? https://t.co/DIGdWrVK3D — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 24, 2026

What Donald Trump's Medical Records Reveal About His Legs

The White House disclosed Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis on 17 July 2025, following examinations prompted by swelling in his lower legs.

His physician, Navy Capt Sean Barbabella, reported that ultrasound testing found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

The evaluation also found no signs of heart failure, kidney impairment or systemic illness.

Barbabella attributed bruising on Trump's hands to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

In May 2026, the physician issued another assessment following a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

'President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,' Barbabella wrote.

The examination documented slight lower-leg swelling, which had improved since the previous year. The physician also reported that Trump was medically fit to continue serving as president.

Why Donald Trump's Health Remains Under Scrutiny

At 80, Trump continues to face questions about his physical condition, particularly when photographs and videos circulate without accompanying medical explanations.

Pakman has criticised the administration's medical transparency, arguing that unanswered questions have encouraged further speculation.

Yet photographs cannot diagnose illness or establish whether someone requires medical equipment.

Chronic venous insufficiency is publicly documented, but no verified medical disclosure links Trump's condition to a mechanical sock or concealed brace.

The White House's published assessments remain the clearest account of his health. Whether the administration will directly address the latest claims about his clothing remains unclear.