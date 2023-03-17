Ben Affleck went viral during this year's Grammy Awards after he was caught on video supposedly looking miserable while sitting next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Speculations were rife that the couple was caught on camera having an argument, while others claimed he was drunk during the ceremony. The actor has now come out to shed light on the viral incident.

The "Batman" star explained what really happened when host Trevor Noah sat down at their table and pretended to be on the phone with his mum as part of his skit. Despite the assumption that he looked miserable, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he did have a "good time" that evening.

When asked if he was bothered by the memes saying he looked miserable during the awards night, Affleck replied, "No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.'"

He continued, "At movie award shows, it's speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun."

As for that viral moment when he was caught looking "miserable," the actor explained that he actually tried to avoid being caught in a skit with Noah and that was what caught people's attention. Affleck shared that when he saw the comedian approach he went, "Oh, God. They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling."

He said he leaned into Lopez and told her, "As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor." But she did not like the idea and warned him, "You better f***ing not leave." The camera picked up on the singer tapping him on the chest which the public interpreted as her scolding her husband. He referred to it as "a husband-and-wife thing."

The "Argo" director did admit that he is not familiar with what happens during these award shows, unlike his wife. He credited her for keeping up with the acts on the show saying, "I mean, some of it is, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife's work event."

Affleck also admitted that he has "gone to events and been pissed off" and "been bored." He added, "I've gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I'm drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He's drunk.' And I thought, 'that's interesting.'"

He said the assumption that he was drunk "raises a whole other thing about whether or not it's wise to acknowledge addiction because there's a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting." He shared, "I do think it disincentivises people from making their lives better."

The "Gone Girl" star became an overnight sensation following his appearance at the Grammy Awards. Videos from the event showed him looking tired next to Lopez who was happily dancing to a performance on stage.

It’s date night with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the #Grammys #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/gH7A4oxlqS — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) February 6, 2023

But Lopez seemed to shut down speculations that Affleck did not have a good time at the Grammys on her Instagram days after. She shared photos of them together at the event and captioned them, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 after they rekindled their romance shortly after her split from Alex Rodriguez in May 2021. They were first engaged in November 2002 after they fell in love on the set of their film "Gigli" but parted ways thereafter. Now they have a blended family. He shares three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Sam — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.