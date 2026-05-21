Meta employees already bracing for another round of layoffs are now facing a different fear after a leaked audio clip allegedly captured Mark Zuckerberg describing how the company's AI models learn by 'watching really smart people do things.'

The recording, which spread widely online this week, has fuelled claims that workers may be unknowingly training the systems that could eventually replace them. The controversy arises as Meta begins cutting roughly 10 per cent of its workforce while pouring billions into AI infrastructure, prompting backlash over surveillance, consent and the future of tech jobs.

Viral Zuckerberg Audio Sparks Employee Backlash

The uproar began after labour-focused outlet More Perfect Union shared audio from an internal Meta meeting held on 30 April. In the clip, Zuckerberg appears to defend Meta's workplace-monitoring software, known internally as the Model Capability Initiative (MCI).

'The AI models learn from watching really smart people do things,' the Meta CEO allegedly says, arguing that the company's own engineers produce better training data than outside contractors.

According to reports, the software tracks employee activity on work laptops, including keystrokes, clicks, mouse movement and periodic screenshots across work-related tools. Meta reportedly told employees the data would be anonymised and used to train AI agents capable of handling computer-based tasks.

The timing quickly sparked anger online. Layoff notices reportedly began rolling out on 20 May across several regions, with about 8,000 jobs expected to be cut as Meta restructures around AI-focused teams.

Read more Mark Zuckerberg Claims One AI Worker Now Replaces Dozens as 8,000 Layoffs Loom Mark Zuckerberg Claims One AI Worker Now Replaces Dozens as 8,000 Layoffs Loom

Social media users described the situation as 'train your replacement culture,' while others compared it to a 'Black Mirror episode.'

Meta Layoffs Collide With AI Fears

The leaked audio landed just as Meta accelerated its aggressive AI expansion. The company has committed more than $125 billion (about £93 billion) toward AI infrastructure and data centres this year while reshuffling thousands of employees into AI-native divisions.

Reports suggest another 7,000 workers have already been reassigned internally as management layers are flattened and smaller AI-assisted teams become the priority.

Meta has not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the viral audio. The company also has not directly responded to accusations that employees were unknowingly helping train systems designed to automate parts of their own work.

However, internal frustration has reportedly been building for months. Employees allegedly pushed back against mandatory monitoring policies through petitions, office flyers and internal chats questioning why there was no opt-out option.

One Meta Employee's Post Captured The Mood Online

A LinkedIn post from laid-off Meta engineer Gary Tay quickly spread across social media after the layoffs began. Tay revealed he had spent nearly a decade at the company and had recently been helping teams adopt AI systems before losing his own role.

'Yesterday I was training up my new pod engineer, glad i managed to squeeze in everything. Today. I'm laid off,' he wrote.

Tay said he had worked at Meta for 3,544 days after being hired in London and later relocated to Singapore. He also described spending much of the past year retraining himself around AI and building systems that sped up workloads by '200-300%.'

The post struck a nerve because it echoed the exact fear many workers expressed after the leaked Zuckerberg audio — that employees are being asked to help build faster AI-driven workflows while job cuts continue across the tech industry.

His final line especially spread online, 'AI is here to stay.'