Bill Gates has disclosed that allegations of more than 20 extramarital affairs surfaced during his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates. The revelation came during a town hall meeting with staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation earlier this year.

The 70-year-old Microsoft co-founder owned up to two affairs with Russian women referenced in Jeffrey Epstein files but stunned employees by confirming the scale of the claims that emerged amid the couple's split after 27 years of marriage.

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Gates Foundation Staff Hear Candid Admission

Gates addressed a subdued gathering at the foundation in February. Sources familiar with the meeting said he revealed that allegations related to more than 20 affairs had come up during the 2021 divorce proceedings as mentioned in a New York Post article.

He admitted having two affairs, describing one as with a Russian bridge player met at tournaments and the other with a Russian nuclear physicist encountered through business. 'I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities,' Gates told staff.

The disclosures left some in the room confused, particularly over employment links to one of the women and a company connected to the foundation's work. Employees were reportedly told additional details that only added to the bewilderment among staffers. He also apologised for his past association with Epstein, insisting he had done nothing illicit and never visited the financier's private island as described in a People article. The meetings had taken place in several cities but were not, he maintained, inappropriate in any way.

More than 20 Affairs Alleged in 2021 Split

The multiple affair allegations reportedly surfaced as part of the acrimonious 2021 divorce proceedings. Melinda French Gates has previously described the end of the marriage as involving several painful factors, including her ex-husband's ties to Epstein, though she has not addressed the latest details directly.

The claims were part of the broader fallout from the end of their long marriage. Gates issued a public apology at the time of the split. The fresh disclosures, which have drawn renewed attention to the couple's separation, come as Epstein-related documents continue to surface from US justice department releases.

Observers note that personal matters have long intersected with the couple's public image. Social media platforms have circulated the news widely. A verified Instagram post from a news account stated 'Bill Gates this week admitted to having two affairs with Russian women while married to Melinda French Gates' and noted that 'more than 20 affairs had come up'.

Philanthropy Focus Remains Despite Revelations

The New York Times noted that the couple's philanthropic efforts have continued separately since the divorce. As part of the settlement, Gates transferred $8 billion (£5.9 billion) to Melinda French Gates' private foundation in 2024, according to tax filings made public earlier this year.

The sum ranks among the largest charitable donations recorded and reflects the financial restructuring following their separation. Gates has called the divorce one of his greatest regrets. Both former spouses maintain active roles in global health initiatives, with the latest personal revelations doing little to alter their professional trajectories as of early June 2026.