Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are heading for what insiders describe as an 'ugly' private showdown at Royal Lodge in Windsor, as the former couple try to untangle decades of shared finances and life together while dealing with the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to a report in the National Enquirer. The outlet claims both Andrew and the Duchess of York, who have denied wrongdoing over their links to Epstein, are now locked in increasingly tense disputes that friends fear could spiral without outside help.

Andrew and Sarah, both 66, divorced in 1996 but remained unusually close, continuing to share a home and family life long after their marriage ended. The Enquirer suggests that arrangement has now become a serious complication as Andrew's public standing has deteriorated following his association with Epstein and the civil sexual assault case he settled in the United States. While the latest claims about their private disputes cannot be independently verified, the report portrays a once-solid partnership under growing strain.

Ex-Prince Andrew Under Pressure As Domestic Disputes Boil Over

The Enquirer quotes a source claiming that conversations between ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have become tense and hostile, even over routine matters. 'They do still speak occasionally because they have to, but it's always very clipped if not downright combative,' the insider is reported as saying. 'Even talking about who gets to see the dogs can turn into a screaming match.'

On one level, it is an ordinary domestic detail. In the context of Andrew's wider troubles, however, it also suggests how far tensions may have escalated behind closed doors. The couple's life at Windsor, long cited as evidence that former spouses could remain allies, now appears to be under real pressure.

The stakes, according to the report, go well beyond household friction. The source claims the pair still have 'a lot of unfinished business' to resolve, much of it financial. The insider asks: 'Who knows how they are going to make any financial decisions or untangle decades of their lives without mauling each other.' However dramatic the wording, it points to the practical difficulty of separating finances and responsibilities after so many years of living closely intertwined.

The report adds that advisers are urging the pair to bring in a professional to oversee the process. 'Everyone is telling them it's madness to do this without a mediator but they are both so paranoid and secretive,' the source claims. If true, that reluctance to involve an outsider could make an already sensitive process even more volatile.

Sarah Ferguson, Secrecy And A 'Logical' But Volatile Plan

The Enquirer suggests Andrew and Sarah are at least aligned on one point: keeping any dispute out of public view. 'Things they have to argue about right now really aren't issues they want broadcast around,' the source is quoted as saying. 'They simply don't trust anyone not to talk, so the only choice is getting in a room together and having it all out and coming up with a plan to take to their lawyers.'

Read more Where Is Sarah Ferguson? 'Dishevelled' Royal Allegedly Sheltered by Friends Following Downfall Where Is Sarah Ferguson? 'Dishevelled' Royal Allegedly Sheltered by Friends Following Downfall

On paper, that approach may sound straightforward. Sit down, settle the arguments, then pass the outcome to lawyers. But the source says the risk lies less in the plan itself than in the emotions behind it. 'With their explosive tempers, it has the potential to turn very ugly if there's no one to keep them in check,' the insider warns.

The picture painted by the report is of two people who spent years presenting a united, if unconventional, front but are now retreating into mistrust. The Enquirer describes both Andrew and Fergie as 'paranoid and secretive', a characterisation that, if accurate, would hardly suggest a smooth resolution.

Their lawyers, in this version of events, appear to come in only after the real bargaining has happened. That points to a deeper anxiety about leaks from staff, acquaintances or even professionals brought in to mediate. Whether that fear is justified or simply the reflex of two public figures long shaped by tabloid scrutiny is impossible to know from the outside.

What is clearer is that the Epstein fallout has left ex-Prince Andrew politically and socially diminished, drawing everyone around him into a harsher spotlight. For Sarah Ferguson, who has spent years trying to rebuild her own image after earlier scandals, that renewed attention is unlikely to be welcome. Even so, the report suggests she and Andrew now have little choice but to confront the financial and personal tangle they have long postponed.

None of the more intimate details of these alleged clashes has been independently confirmed, and the claims remain unverified. But if the source quoted by the Enquirer is even partly correct, the real drama facing ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is no longer playing out in interviews or courtrooms. It is unfolding behind closed doors, over money, loyalty and what remains of a partnership that once seemed unusually resilient.