Amanda Ungaro, the Brazilian ex-partner of one of Donald Trump's closest associates, has publicly warned First Lady Melania Trump of legal action in a series of alarming posts on X that surfaced just hours before Mrs Trump's unscheduled Epstein address at the White House.

Ungaro, 41, appeared to direct her messages at an archived post from the First Lady's official account, @FLOTUS45, which featured a farewell message dated January 2021. Replying directly to that post on 9 April, Ungaro issued a string of escalating statements.

'I have nothing left to lose in my life. I will tear down the entire system—be careful with me b**,' she wrote. In a follow-up post, she added: 'I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it's the last thing I do in my life. I will go all the way—I am not afraid.'

She went further still, writing: 'Maybe you should be afraid of what I know... of who you are, and who your husband is.' In another post, she claimed she would 'take legal action' against the First Lady and her husband, before making additional unverified allegations.

Ungaro also referenced what she described as a long-standing personal connection, claiming: 'I have known you for 20 years. You knew I was detained in ICE. You were present in my life—every year on my son's birthday, even sending Secret Service and being the first to congratulate him, back in 2016.'

Public Claims Surface Ahead of White House Statement

The posts emerged shortly before Mrs Trump appeared in the Grand Foyer of the White House, where she firmly rejected any connection to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She stated she was 'not Epstein's victim', denied claims that Epstein had introduced her to her husband, and insisted she had never travelled on his aircraft or visited his private island. She did not take questions.

The First Lady did not reference Ungaro directly. Her office has previously said Mrs Trump has 'no knowledge of, nor involvement in, the personal affairs' of Paolo Zampolli and Ungaro, and has had no contact with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Who Is Amanda Ungaro?

Born in Londrina in southern Brazil, Amanda Ungaro moved to New York in 2002 at the age of 17. In unverified statements, she has alleged that her connection to the modelling world began earlier, claiming Paolo Zampolli began pursuing her when she was around 15. She has also said she was flown on Jeffrey Epstein's plane at the age of 16, describing that period as the beginning of what she called a 'nightmare'.

Her relocation to the United States was arranged by French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who later faced charges in France related to the exploitation of minors and died in custody in 2022. Ungaro went on to live in the US for more than two decades, splitting her time between Manhattan and Palm Beach, and later held a ceremonial role as Grenada's ambassador to the United Nations.

Ungaro was in a long-term relationship with Italian-American businessman Paolo Zampolli, with whom she shares a teenage son. The couple were together for nearly two decades but were never legally married. She has alleged that during that time she experienced physical abuse, as well as years of harassment, threats and blackmail affecting both her and her family.

She has also claimed that tensions escalated after she attempted to become financially independent and filed for full custody of their son, saying this triggered increased conflict. In her statements, she further alleges that Zampolli engaged in fraudulent business activity and had ties to individuals in positions of influence, though these claims have not been tested in court.

Ungaro and Zampolli were part of the Trumps' social circle for years, attending the 2017 presidential inauguration and appearing together at Mar-a-Lago events. Her recent public statements, alongside ongoing legal battles involving custody and immigration, have added a deeply personal dimension to a case already drawing scrutiny for its links to political access and influence.

BREAKING NEWS



Epstein trafficked survivor Amanda Ungaru was locked up in an ICE facility for almost 3,5 months as a 'warning' pic.twitter.com/ZOmuDinq1w — Trump Corruption (@TrumpCoruptCoin) February 8, 2026

Melania Trump should be investigated over her ties to Epstein. Here she is with Amanda Ungaro, who flew on the Lolita Express at just 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/O94GdVloHy — grizzy (@Furbeti) February 27, 2026

Deportation And Ongoing Dispute

According to reporting by The New York Times, Ungaro's deportation unfolded against the backdrop of a bitter custody dispute with her former partner Paolo Zampolli over their teenage son. When Zampolli learned she had been arrested in Miami in June 2025 on fraud-related charges, the situation took a decisive turn. Records reviewed by the publication suggest he saw an opportunity and contacted a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official, raising concerns about her immigration status and whether she could be placed into detention.

The ICE official, David Venturella, is said to have contacted the agency's Miami office shortly after, ensuring Ungaro would be taken into custody before she could be released on bail. She was later deported to Brazil. While officials maintain this outcome was consistent with her expired visa status, the timing and intervention have drawn scrutiny, particularly as Zampolli allegedly indicated the case was important to someone close to the White House.

Zampolli has denied seeking any special treatment, saying that he was simply trying to understand the process and what would happen next. The Department of Homeland Security has also rejected claims of political interference, stating Ungaro's detention and removal were based solely on her immigration status and the charges against her.

However, the episode has raised broader questions about influence and access within the system, particularly given Zampolli's long-standing ties to Donald and Melania Trump. Ungaro has said she was 'devastated' to learn of the behind-the-scenes outreach, as the custody battle over their son continues to play out across two countries.