Princess Diana was barely two months into married life when she admitted she was still 'playing with grown-ups.' A newly unearthed honeymoon letter now heading to auction offers a revealing glimpse of a young princess navigating royal life long before the collapse of her marriage to the future King Charles.

A handwritten letter sent by Princess Diana during her honeymoon with then Prince Charles is set to go under the hammer this summer, shedding fresh light on the earliest days of a marriage once presented as the ultimate royal fairy tale.

The three-page note, dated 27 September 1981, was written from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Diana's former school friend, Katherine Hanbury. It's included in a collection of memorabilia announced for sale by Sussex auction house Gorringe's ahead of its Fine Art and Interiors auction on 7 July.

Private Words From A Public Marriage

In the letter, the 20-year-old Princess of Wales described her honeymoon as 'blissful,' writing that the couple had enjoyed 'endless sun and luckily calm seas' during their post-wedding travels aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.

'Its [sic] wonderful being married – I think its [sic] safe to say that after two months...!' Diana wrote, in a line that now reads with noticeable hesitation given what followed in the years ahead.

She then added, 'Its [sic] a case of playing with grown-ups!'

At the time, she had gone from nursery assistant to global celebrity in a matter of months after marrying the heir to the throne at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981.

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Balmoral, Marriage, and Early Signs Of Strain

The letter also contains comments that stand in contrast to the narrative that later defined Charles and Diana's troubled relationship.

Diana wrote enthusiastically about life in Scotland, telling Hanbury she adored 'being outside all day' and 'hate[d] London.' The couple remained at Balmoral after returning from a 12-day Mediterranean cruise that included stops in Egypt and the Greek islands.

Balmoral and country living would eventually become symbolic of the couple's differences. Charles was deeply attached to rural life and royal tradition, while Diana was often portrayed as increasingly isolated within that environment.

The newly surfaced letter suggests the reality in 1981 was more complicated. Diana appeared eager to adapt, even embracing aspects of royal life that she would later reportedly struggle with.

The sale arrives at a time of renewed public fascination with Diana's private correspondence and personal archives, particularly material from the years before the breakdown of her marriage became public.

Charles and Diana welcomed Princes William and Harry before separating in 1992. Their divorce was finalised in 1996 after years of allegations surrounding affairs and growing public hostility between the couple.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in August 1997 at the age of 36.

Auction Revisits Diana Before The Turmoil

The auction lot includes more than the honeymoon letter itself. Also included are four colour photographs from Diana's years at West Heath Girls' School, including one featuring future actor Tilda Swinton among fellow pupils, according to The Telegraph.

A programme from a private thanksgiving service held at St Martin in the Fields following Diana's death is also part of the collection.

The archive is expected to sell for between $5,400 and $8,000 (approximately £4,000–£6,000).

Albert Radford, books and manuscripts specialist at Gorringe's, said the collection captures Diana before 'duty and fame had the final say.'

He described the late princess as 'deeply unassuming and domestically minded,' adding that she appeared to want 'simply to have a family and take pride in ordinary things.'

That is ultimately what gives the letter its force more than four decades later. The public already knows how the story ended. What this document reveals is the uncertainty at the beginning, when Diana was still attempting to find her place inside an institution that would eventually consume her public and private life.