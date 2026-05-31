Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's wife has publicly addressed reports about sexually explicit messages her husband allegedly exchanged with other women, saying she feels 'deeply hurt' by the disclosure of private details about their marriage.

The controversy emerged after multiple media outlets reported that Platner's wife, Amy Gerner, informed campaign staff last year about messages she had discovered early in their marriage. According to reports, the information was shared during an internal vetting process as campaign aides assessed potential vulnerabilities that could become public during the Senate race.

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Wife Says Trust Was Betrayed

In a statement released through Platner's campaign, Gertner said she had confided sensitive information to someone she considered a friend and was distressed that those details later became public. 'I know who Graham is,' Gertner had said in a statement. 'I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life. That hasn't changed, and it won't,' per CNN.

Platner's former political director, working on his campaign, told CNN Gertner had indeed disclosed this information in 2025. Campaign staff evaluated the situation, according to reports, and ultimately considered it a personal matter that the couple was already addressing through counselling, per The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Gertner said she was 'deeply hurt' by what she described as a betrayal of trust and an invasion of privacy. She said in her statement, detailing the extent of the betrayal: 'I confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend.'

'I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives — the early days of our marriage before any campaign was on our mind — and I am deeply hurt by her betrayal and the invasion of our privacy.'

Couple Says They Worked Through Challenges

Despite the attention the allegations are getting, Gertner publicly defended her husband and said their relationship has endured difficult periods.

According to statements, the couple attended marriage counselling and worked through personal challenges together. Gertner said those efforts strengthened their relationship and reaffirmed her confidence in her husband. She also stressed that her view of Platner had not changed despite the public controversy.

'We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren't easy,' Gerner said in a statement. 'And we came through it, not in spite of how much we've been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we've built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before.'

The couple married in 2023, and Gertner noted that some of the issues occurred during the early stages of their marriage before Platner launched his Senate campaign.

Political Campaign Faces Scrutiny

The revelations come in as Platner continues his bid to challenge incumbent Republican senator Susan Collins in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

The candidate has already faced scrutiny over past online activity and a tattoo linked to Nazi imagery that he later said he did not fully understand when he got it. News organisations have also revisited comments from deleted social media accounts and online forums as his political profile has grown nationally.

Gertner has also criticised the attention devoted to the controversy, arguing that media coverage has shifted focus away from policy issues and the election campaign. In a video statement, Gertner expressed frustration that the discussion surrounding her marriage was overshadowing debates about healthcare, education, and childcare.