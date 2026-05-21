Erika Kirk came under renewed fire on Wednesday, 20 May, after commentator Candace Owens claimed during a live-streamed podcast that Charlie Kirk had a scheduled appointment to update his will just days after he was assassinated in Utah in September 2025.

Owens alleged that the late Turning Point USA founder and his wife, Erika Kirk, were due to sign 'updated end-of-life documents' on 15 September, and suggested that the timing raised questions about the widow's role and potential motives.

‼️CANDACE OWENS DROPS A MASSIVE BOMBSHELL: Erika Kirk & Charlie Had a Scheduled Appointment to Update His WILL & Life Insurance — The MONDAY After He Was Assassinated 😱🚩



Candace just revealed something that changes everything.

In the weeks after Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk… https://t.co/YsC97HUWyx pic.twitter.com/GVc1slbzCt — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 20, 2026

For context, Charlie Kirk, a high-profile MAGA activist and head of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck and killed while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who, according to authorities, admitted an ideological hatred of Kirk and acted alone.

The FBI and local law enforcement have consistently described the case as straightforward, saying they have found no indication of an internal plot, financial motive, or wider conspiracy involving Kirk's family or associates.

Read more Erika Kirk Allegedly in an 'Unmarked Building' Without Address When Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Candace Owens Says Erika Kirk Allegedly in an 'Unmarked Building' Without Address When Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Candace Owens Says

Candace Owens Pushes New 'Will' Claim About Erika Kirk

Owens, who has turned her public rift with Erika Kirk into a running storyline for her audience, folded the will allegation into a broader suggestion that 'something isn't adding up' around Charlie's death.

She told viewers that, in the weeks after the assassination, Erika had supposedly told 'people' that she and Charlie had an appointment on 15 September to sign refreshed end-of-life documents, including changes to his will.

'Let me say that again,' Owens stressed on her show. 'Charlie and her had an appointment and a date to sign updated end-of-life documents on September 15th, the Monday after he died. That is remarkable timing.'

It is so sad that it appears that Charlie had no real friends in his circle — dmmdkh (@DianeHasel4508) May 20, 2026

Owens positioned the detail as a counterweight to a Daily Mailreport that Charlie had publicly named Erika as his organisational successor months earlier, during an Aspen donor retreat. According to that report, he told donors that Erika would take over if anything happened to him. After the shooting, she did in fact step into the CEO role at TPUSA, a move that critics like Owens now frame as evidence that Erika 'wanted his position.'

⛔️⛔️Candace Owens exposes the Charlie Kirk assassination coverup. He was tracking $10M missing from his company and launched a DOJ audit right before his death.The audit was immediately canceled after his murder. He texted friends he was going to be killed‼️ pic.twitter.com/EkWp8L5WFr — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) May 21, 2026

Owens has been far from subtle about her suspicions. She has released a multi-part documentary series called The Bride of Charlie, focused almost entirely on Erika Kirk. The series leans on questions about Erika's background, finances, and what Owens characterises as her rapid consolidation of power inside TPUSA.

None of those insinuations has been backed by evidence from investigators, and Owens has not presented documentation to support the specific claim about the will appointment either. As of now, that detail remains unverified and should be treated with caution.

NEW 🚨 Charlie Kirk DID say Erika Kirk would be his successor.



"if something happens to me. Erika would do a great job"



I watched this LIVE when it happened. I tried telling people, they don't want to hear it.



Candace Owens is a LIAR, everyone else saying he didn't pick… pic.twitter.com/kJZO1tdzDW — J (@JayTC53) May 15, 2026

Right-Wing Channels Amplify Allegations Against Erika Kirk

The latest allegation involving Erika Kirk did not stay contained to Owens' audience. Project Constitution, a right-wing political commentary channel operated by Maryland activist Collin Scott Campbell, pushed the claim out further on X, describing it as a 'massive bombshell.'

This is incredible insane. . . Erika had a wonderful husband, father to their children, provider. . . There is no woman with traditional values; whom would choose her loving husband's money- over her husband. Ill explain; Charlie loved his wife, he would've given her whatever she… pic.twitter.com/23l6wYojPm — VogaDisC (@followthefjord) May 21, 2026

'Candace just revealed something that changes everything,' Campbell posted, recounting Owens' account that Erika had shared the 15 September appointment with 'multiple people.' He went on to assert that the meeting was intended to alter will provisions, life insurance beneficiaries, and other end-of-life arrangements, adding: 'He never made it to that meeting. The timing is beyond suspicious.'

Absolute bombshell. Candace Owens reveals a massive anomaly in the Charlie Kirk assassination timeline.



She confirms Erica Kirk told multiple people they had an appointment to update his end of life documents just days after he was murdered. The timing is staggering! pic.twitter.com/zzBl16DsIV — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 21, 2026

Campbell then extrapolated from the claim, asserting that 'in almost every murder case, the spouse is suspect #1 and money is motive #1,' and questioning why, in his view, investigators had not made more of the alleged appointment. It was not clear from his posts whether he had seen independent documentation of the supposed meeting, or whether he was relying entirely on Owens' version of events.

Wow, and the grift continues. And I love at the end, your support= send me some cash so I can publish this trash. — Agnes Marie@jan21 (@AgnesMarie9193) May 21, 2026

Campbell followed with further allegations about the Kirks' marriage, saying anonymous sources told him the couple had been experiencing 'serious marriage problems' before Charlie's death. He referenced a priest who visited on the day of the assassination, claiming Erika told others it was because a 'leftist witch' had put a spell on her husband, but that, according to his unnamed sources, the real purpose was to pray over a troubled marriage.

I think Candace Owens is behind it.



Charlie Kirk cut her off from the big TPUSA stages, so she decided to eliminate the obstacle. This will push her to seize control of the organization. That’s seems to be the play.



It’s exactly why she’s defending Tyler Robinson while throwing… pic.twitter.com/CzxNDBNfcn — King of X (@KingOffX_) May 18, 2026

From there, Campbell floated the idea that Charlie may have been preparing to remove Erika from his will, calling it a 'massive red flag that demands real answers.'

Why would Charlie take Erika with him if he was cutting her out of his will? How stupid do you think we are? When the priest becomes a witness in her lawsuit against you and confirms he was called over to pray for his safety, you'll be paying Erika for the rest of your life. — Reality Ape (@realitybaptism) May 21, 2026

None of those claims, the marital strife, the priest's alleged purpose, or any plan to cut Erika out of the will, has been substantiated by law enforcement, court records, or on-the-record witnesses. No agency has announced a new line of inquiry based on them.

Official Narrative Collides With Online Conspiracy Around Erika Kirk

The intensity of scrutiny on Erika Kirk is not new. Shortly after Charlie's killing, viral TikTok and Facebook posts claimed that she had filed for divorce two days before the shooting. Those accusations collapsed under basic fact-checking. Public records showed no divorce petition, and independent outlets confirmed that no such filing existed.

Another rumour that surfaced in early 2026 held that Charlie had already written Erika out of his will because of an alleged affair. According to fact-checking site Snopes, that story began life on a self-described internet satire account. Despite that origin, it migrated through partisan channels as if it were genuine before being debunked.

Against that backdrop, Owens has come under heavy fire from some on the right for pushing what they see as increasingly baroque conspiracy theories about a man who was once a close ally. Critics argue that her focus on Erika, in defiance of an FBI investigation that points squarely at a lone ideological gunman, risks muddying public understanding of the case and retraumatising a family already in the glare of the spotlight.

Owens, for her part, insists she is asking questions others are unwilling to, and channels like Project Constitution frame the lack of official interest in Erika as proof of institutional failure. Yet at this stage, there is no public evidence that investigators have missed a financial motive, misidentified the killer, or covered up a plot.

Until and unless verifiable records emerge to support the supposed will appointment and other claims, they remain allegations circulating largely within an echo chamber of commentators rather than in court documents or police files.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Erika Kirk's reps for comments.