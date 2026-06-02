Fresh controversy erupted this week after former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro allegedly accused Melania Trump of meeting Donald Trump through convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a voice recording that circulated online before being deleted, contradicting the long-established account that the couple were introduced by modelling agent Paolo Zampolli in New York in 1998.

The allegations remain unverified, and neither Ungaro nor those who reposted the recording have publicly provided evidence supporting the claims. Nevertheless, the recording has generated renewed interest because of Ungaro's former relationship with Zampolli, a longtime Trump associate who has frequently been credited with introducing Melania and Donald Trump. Zampolli has strongly denied the accusations and condemned the claims directed at the First Lady.

A former Brazilian model has claimed the first lady was an “escort” for Epstein and met the president through the notorious sex offender.

https://t.co/qrItNdB3Vc — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 1, 2026

Amanda Ungaro's Recording Challenges the Official Story

According to a published report, Ungaro alleged in a WhatsApp voice recording that Zampolli had falsely taken credit for introducing Melania Trump to Donald Trump nearly three decades ago. Instead, she claimed that Epstein was responsible for bringing the future First Lady and future president together.

Ungaro claimed in the recording that Zampolli had privately told her over many years that Epstein, not him, facilitated the introduction. Ungaro further alleged in the recording that Melania was associated with Epstein before meeting Trump. The comments represent one of the most direct accusations made publicly by Ungaro regarding the First Lady.

The allegations directly conflict with Melania Trump's longstanding account of how she met her husband. In public statements and in her memoir, Melania has maintained that she met Donald Trump at a New York fashion industry event in 1998 while working as a model.

Paolo Zampolli Rejects the Claims

Zampolli swiftly rejected Ungaro's accusations after the recording began circulating online.

Speaking to media, the presidential envoy described the allegations as disgraceful and defended the First Lady. Zampolli also raised the possibility that material circulating online may have been manipulated or artificially generated, without providing evidence.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of a lengthy and highly public custody battle between Ungaro and Zampolli. Several reports have noted that tensions between the former couple have escalated significantly in recent months, with both sides making public accusations against one another.

Because of that ongoing legal conflict, observers have questioned whether personal grievances may be influencing the increasingly public dispute. At present, no independent evidence has emerged confirming Ungaro's latest allegations.

Recording Spreads Despite Deletion as Copies Circulate Across Platforms

A significant element of the controversy centres on the fact that Ungaro's original social media posts and recordings were later deleted.

According to multiple reports and social media archives, the recording was initially posted on X before disappearing from public view. However, screenshots and copies continued to circulate online after being reposted by other users.

One of the most prominent redistributions reportedly came from X user @anthon7yandrews, who stated that the recording had been shared with permission. The post subsequently attracted significant engagement and discussion before Andrews later removed it following a request.

The Daily Beast called me today. I share fact as I can. I deleted the video/audio at Amanda’s request after having been given permission to share it last night. I was not threatened by Paolo and I don’t believe she was either. I told her of course I would do what she wanted but… — AnthonyAndrews (@anthon7yandrews) June 1, 2026

Despite that removal, copies of the recording continued spreading through reposts, mirrors and discussion threads across several platforms, allowing the claims to reach a far larger audience than the original upload.

Amanda Ungaro is claiming that Melania was an Escort for Epstein and that is how she met Trump. Video from @anthon7yandrews https://t.co/VwVk8E1ybr pic.twitter.com/jUrokbikkN — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) June 1, 2026

The rapid circulation of the deleted material has contributed to growing public interest, particularly among online communities closely following developments connected to Epstein-related investigations and disclosures.

Why Melania Trump's Earlier Epstein Denial Is Being Revisited

The renewed attention arrives only weeks after Melania Trump publicly addressed rumours linking her to Epstein.

During a surprise appearance in April, the First Lady firmly denied having any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities or involvement in his network. She also rejected claims that Epstein played any role in introducing her to Donald Trump.

At the time, the unusually direct denial prompted speculation about what may have triggered the statement. Some media commentators suggested it was connected to growing public comments from Ungaro, who had already been making increasingly aggressive accusations against figures within Trump's orbit.

Ungaro has previously claimed she witnessed 'highly compromising interactions' involving individuals connected to Epstein over a period spanning roughly two decades, though she has not publicly produced evidence supporting those assertions.

Allegations Remain Unverified as Questions Persist

Read more Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash

Despite the intense online reaction, the central allegations contained in Ungaro's recording remain unverified.

Independent fact-checking reviews examining Ungaro's previous statements have concluded that while aspects of her personal history and relationship with Zampolli have been confirmed, the more serious allegations linking Melania Trump to Epstein have not been independently substantiated.

Neither the White House nor the Office of the First Lady immediately issued a detailed response to the latest recording, though inquiries from media organisations have been reported.

For now, the controversy remains fuelled largely by competing claims, deleted recordings and longstanding questions surrounding Epstein's network. Whether further evidence emerges may determine whether the latest allegations fade into the background or develop into a larger political story in the months ahead.