What began as a fun and high-energy night for fans of Billie Eilish quickly turned tense when an aggressive concertgoer grabbed the singer mid-performance during her show in Miami on 11 October. The 23-year-old star was running around the pit barricade, greeting fans, when a man suddenly pulled her arm in an attempt to drag her into the crowd. Eilish stumbled, but before security could react, one quick-thinking fan — later identified as Aniyah, known online as the 'red bandana girl' — leapt to her defence.

she’s better than me cause i would’ve went home and said fuck yall and this show https://t.co/OxKhz904Xu pic.twitter.com/P9KmGk2RUK — sara (@bizzleeilish) October 10, 2025

Comments about the heroic act of Aniyah had flooded across social media platforms, 'That's freaking scary. I hope she's alright and not injured. Girl in the red bandana, you're a badass for running after the creep.'

'Awesome job, red bandana girl,' one fan said.

Another comment says, 'Red bandana representing every woman in America rn [right now].'

One comment even praised her fast reaction, saying, 'Yeah, her reaction time was instant, and on them more than security. She does not suffer from the bystander effect at all.'

Billie gave our queen Aniyah who stood up for her after being assaulted at barricade some gifts🥹!



📸: @yanellyeilish pic.twitter.com/EYOqzFWgiy — Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) October 12, 2025

Because of this, the 23-year-old global sensation has extended her gratitude to Aniyah, sending her a gift—a sweatshirt and other goodies. She posted a picture in her Instagram story with a caption, 'Thank you so much for the gifts billie!!!' stamping it with several heart emojis.

Comments of support were given to Aniyah, with some saying, 'You deserve it sooooo much like you can't imagine how happy I am for you.'

Another one said, 'She deserves it, she was about to throw hands lmao'

Ticketing outlet StubHub had also gifted her free pit tickets to another concert of the singer in Miami, saying, 'she deserves the world, but this is the least we could do.'

Following the incident, Eilish's brother Finneas gave her a shoutout on social media shortly after the incident occurred, writing, 'Red bandana girl from last night's show rules.'

Aniyah Gained Recognition

Ever since the incident, it wasn't just the multi-grammy-award-winning singer who recognized Aniyah for her fearless reaction, but Aniyah, who is also known in TikTok as @ms.gingerale, has also gained more than half a million followers.

Meanwhile, another video circulating online has shown Aniyah attending another Eilish concert in Miami.

Fans are speculating that the singer has recognized her hero, Aniyah, among the crowd when she went down the pit to interact with the audience. Check it out.

After all this commotion online, the pop star has not publicly commented about what happened. Local police, however, have confirmed to ABC News that the aggressive fan was immediately removed from the Kaseya center. He was not publicly identified by the authorities.

Eilish has since wrapped up her run of shows in Miami. Her next stop on the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour' is set to take place at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on 14 October.