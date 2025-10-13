The world was supposed to end twice. When the much-hyped 'Rapture 2025' failed to materialise in late September, many assumed the prophecy had quietly fizzled out. The prediction had circulated widely on TikTok, where preachers and believers shared countdown videos and warnings under hashtags such as #Rapture2025 and #JesusIsComing.

Days later, followers revised the date to early October, citing what they called 'divine recalculation'. Once again, the appointed days passed without incident. No believers vanished and no celestial signs appeared. Yet the disappointment did little to quiet speculation.

Soon after, a viral video showing thousands of birds filling the sky after a powerful earthquake in the Philippines reignited talk of apocalyptic signs. Scientists said the behaviour was a natural reaction to seismic activity, but for many online, it looked like the start of the end times.

Rapture Rescheduled

The original prophecy came from South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela, who predicted that believers would be taken to heaven on 23–24 September, coinciding with Rosh Hashanah, which some saw as a prophetic alignment, according to The Guardian.

When nothing occurred, Mhlakela and several online preachers claimed the date had been miscalculated, moving the rapture to 6–7 October. By the morning of 8 October, social media was filled not with ascension videos but with memes, disappointment and disbelief. Some users said they had sold possessions or left jobs in preparation, while others insisted that 'something spiritual still happened'.

Rapture 2025 mirrors earlier movements such as Harold Camping's failed 2011 forecast and the 'Great Disappointment' of 1844. Each began with fervour, collapsed under unmet expectations and then morphed into symbolic explanations.

The Bird Swarm After the Quake

On 30 September, a magnitude-6.7 earthquake struck near Ormoc City in the central Philippines. Soon after, residents in Agusan del Sur—a province further south—captured footage of vast flocks of birds rising into the sky. The video spread quickly across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, with captions such as 'Signs in the heavens and on the earth'.

Some commentators suggest birds may detect early seismic waves or subtle atmospheric changes prior to quakes. Others argue the videos are optical coincidences or normal anti-predator behavior.

Digital commentators note that the 'Rapture 2025' trend is part of a surge in online prophecy movements, where dramatic visuals spread rapidly across social media. According to Euronews, there were over 350,000 videos under hashtags like #rapturenow as 'RaptureTok' grew in late September. AP News reported how faith, fear and satire intertwined online in ways that outpaced sceptical voices.

Thousands of birds took to the sky before the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Philippines yesterday pic.twitter.com/2X3sv5xuRX — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 11, 2025

Birds may fly erratically before an earthquake because they can sense initial seismic waves, changes in the earth's magnetic field, or high-frequency sounds that are imperceptible to humans.While there is no conclusive evidence of animals predicting earthquakes, some theories… — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) October 11, 2025

"Moments *after* a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Ormoc City, Philippines, on September 30, 2025, a massive flock of birds took flight in a chaotic swirl across the sky." You can look it up. — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) October 11, 2025

Why Apocalyptic Thinking Endures

Experts say apocalyptic beliefs endure partly because striking visuals circulate faster online than scientific explanations. In periods of political tension, environmental stress and social change, such narratives can offer a sense of order amid uncertainty. The social media trend known as #RaptureTok reflects this dynamic, drawing millions of viewers who mix faith, speculation and humour.

No rapture took place, and no believers disappeared. Yet the viral footage of birds in flight shows how quickly ordinary natural events can acquire symbolic meaning. In the digital age, where belief and algorithm often intersect, the impulse to find signs in the sky appears as strong as ever.