The discovery of a 15-year-old girl's body in the trunk of musician D4vd's Tesla in September sparked an investigation that continues to raise difficult questions about the singer's involvement. Police confirmed that the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were likely undiscovered for several weeks before being found on 8 September 2025 in Los Angeles. While no cause of death has yet been announced, authorities have acknowledged potential criminal culpability in the concealment of her body.

Body Found in Impounded Tesla

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Celeste's body was discovered in the boot of a Tesla belonging to 20-year-old artist David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd. The car, parked and later towed from a Hollywood location, had reportedly been there for several weeks before the discovery. Officers were called to the impound lot after workers reported a foul odour coming from the vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to determine how Celeste died. Police confirmed that while there is no immediate evidence of homicide, they are investigating the concealment of her body as a possible crime. At the time of discovery, Celeste weighed 71 pounds and was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow bracelet, and stud earrings.

What We Know About D4vd's Whereabouts

The artist has not issued a public statement since the investigation began. His most recent Instagram post, dated 8 September 2025, promoted his album 'Withered Deluxe: Marcescence'; the same day the body was found. Sources told NBC 4 that D4vd has been cooperating with authorities but has withdrawn from public appearances.

Reports suggest that between 18 September and 22 September 2025, D4vd transferred ownership of two Texas homes to his mother. Property records indicate that the homes, located in the Houston area, were previously held under a trust. Around this time, one of the properties was the target of a swatting incident, though no injuries were reported.

The musician cancelled the remainder of his world tour, including several October dates in Europe. Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Wasserman, companies linked to his career, have suspended all promotional activity while the investigation continues.

Online Theories and Social Media Speculation

The case has drawn intense speculation online, particularly on Reddit and TikTok. Users have circulated screenshots and images allegedly showing interactions between D4vd and Rivas. Some claimed that the artist may have had contact with her from as early as 2021, when she would have been around 10 or 11 years old.

One widely discussed image appears to show Celeste wearing Hello Kitty crocs and a black hoodie similar to the clothing seen in her missing person report. Another user suggested that a Hello Kitty charm she owned appeared in some of D4vd's TikTok videos. A separate screenshot reportedly shows him sharing a message from a girl asking for money, which he allegedly later referenced in another post connected to Celeste.

A meme that the singer once shared has also fuelled speculation. The post read: 'When your card declines at therapy and they bring in that one Hello Kitty girl you met in 2021,' prompting theories that he may have been referring to Celeste, who would have been 10 or 11 in that year. These claims, however, remain unverified by authorities.

Investigation Ongoing

Celeste's body was found just one day after her 15th birthday. Her mother told TMZ that upon hearing of a body discovered in an abandoned Tesla, she immediately feared it was her daughter. Police have not yet confirmed whether D4vd will face any charges, and the investigation into Celeste's death remains open.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation as they gather evidence, including forensic analysis from the vehicle. For now, questions surrounding how the teenager died, how long she had been in the Tesla, and what role, if any, the singer played in her death remain unanswered.