A British woman who lost over 11 stone after using Mounjaro has revealed the unexpected and often uncomfortable side effects of rapid weight loss, sparking widespread discussion online.

Emily, a woman from the UK, has shed an incredible 11st 4lbs using Mounjaro, a prescription medication designed to aid weight loss. While her physical transformation has been praised, Emily's honest account of the challenges that followed has caught the attention of thousands on TikTok. In her viral video, posted on her account @itsanewmeemj, she opened up about the emotional and physical toll of her journey, admitting that her mind has struggled to adjust to her new body.

Emily explained that her brain still sees her old self, even after months of transformation. She said it feels strange to look at photos and not recognise herself, describing it as difficult to navigate. Her comments resonated deeply with viewers who have experienced similar struggles with body image after major weight loss.

From Invisibility to Unwanted Attention

One of the most surprising changes Emily described was how differently people now treat her. She revealed that she feels more 'visible' to certain types of people, a feeling she finds uncomfortable. Jokingly, she said she would like her 'invisibility cloak back', explaining that she preferred the anonymity she once had.

Emily also spoke candidly about the social challenges that come with her transformation. She admitted that being approached or commented on by strangers makes her uneasy, calling herself 'socially awkward'.

The Physical Toll of Rapid Weight Loss

Beyond social changes, Emily detailed several physical side effects that have affected her daily life. One of her main frustrations is the loose skin that remains after shedding such a large amount of weight. She described it as making it 'really, really difficult' to feel happy at a goal weight or set new targets.

Loose skin, she explained, can make it hard to dress comfortably and affects her confidence. Emily added that despite reaching her target weight, it sometimes feels like her body still reflects the struggles of her past. She described the situation simply as 'a nightmare'.

Public Scrutiny and Everyday Challenges

Emily's openness also extended to how others now comment on her appearance. She noted that more people than ever feel entitled to give opinions about her body, often telling her when they think she should stop losing weight. 'Apparently it's up to everybody else to choose a goal for me,' she said, expressing her frustration at the constant scrutiny.

In a lighter moment, she joked about the practical difficulties that come with her transformation. She mentioned that shaving her armpits has become awkward due to excess skin, saying, 'If you see red marks under my arms... just mind your business.' Her humour and honesty have helped her connect with thousands of followers who appreciate her unfiltered updates.

The Cost of Change

Another issue Emily raised was the financial strain of her new wardrobe. She explained that she has had to spend a significant amount of money replacing her clothes as her size continues to change. Despite the excitement of shopping for new outfits, she admitted that she now struggles with a sense of identity, saying she no longer knows what suits her or feels authentic.

Emily's video quickly gained attention, reaching over 727,000 views and sparking a flood of comments. Many viewers related to her experiences, with one person writing that sleeping has become uncomfortable due to their newfound 'knee bones'. Another shared that constipation was their worst side effect, while a third remarked that even without using Mounjaro, they could relate to every challenge Emily described after their own major weight loss.