Prince Harry's surprising gesture toward Meghan Markle at the Project Healthy Minds Gala 2025 in New York City left fans in shock. The Duke of Sussex was seen placing his hand on Meghan's lower back, or possibly her bottom, as photographers captured the couple on the red carpet. The Duchess's calm reaction quickly caught public attention.

The incident took place on 9 October 2025 at Spring Studios, where the Sussexes were being honoured as 'Humanitarians of the Year'. Within hours, footage of the moment gathered over 8.9 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

The clip sparked widespread online discussion about royal decorum and public affection. Many users praised Meghan's composure, while others focused on Harry's boldness in a formal setting.

PDA of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Goes Viral

A viral clip shared from the gala showed Prince Harry's PDA moment that drew mixed reactions. While posing beside Project Healthy Minds CEO Phil Schermer, Harry appeared to rest his hand on Meghan's derriere. Meghan smiled, then subtly moved his hand up to her back while maintaining grace and confidence, as per Newsweek.

She does not flinch, but you people’s Prince, Prince Harry, knew precisely what he was doing.!!



We are in public, sir!! pic.twitter.com/6QXgcRIqvK — KCCorrect (@Coolgirlk22) October 10, 2025

Observers noted that Meghan, 44, seemed momentarily uneasy but quickly adjusted without disrupting the moment. Prince Harry, 41, gave a small, nervous grin. The short exchange was seen as playful, though slightly awkward, during their photo call before receiving their humanitarian award.

Attendees described the moment as brief but unforgettable. It added a layer of humour to an otherwise formal event that focused on mental health awareness and digital safety.

Meghan Markle Handled PDA Smoothly

Meghan Markle's calm handling of the incident drew widespread admiration online. She neither appeared offended nor embarrassed. Her poised reaction became a trending topic, with fans applauding her self-control and elegance.

One viral comment read: 'She just corrected that with such love and gentleness! A woman to emulate!' Another joked: 'He knew what he was doing, see his face.' Many users praised her for staying composed despite the unexpected gesture.

Meghan's fashion choice also became a talking point. She wore a £6,000 Armani suit paired with over £238,000 worth of jewellery. Her sleek style exuded confidence and refinement. Prince Harry complemented her look with a tailored black suit and classic tie, matching the evening's elegant tone.

A Light-Hearted Moment at Award Ceremony

Despite initial surprise, fans later described the moment as a light-hearted and affectionate display. It offered a rare, genuine glimpse of the couple's closeness beyond royal formality.

The Sussexes received the 'Humanitarians of the Year' award for their mental health initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. In his speech, Prince Harry highlighted the dangers of social media, saying: 'Let me share a number with you: 4,000.'

'That's how many families the Social Media Victims Law Center is currently representing — families whose children have been harmed or lost forever to social media,' he added.

Meghan followed with her own message, reflecting on parenthood and technology. She said: 'Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits while safeguarding against its dangers.'

Later that evening, she shared a video on Instagram with the caption: 'Happy World Mental Health Day... to the man who always keeps me laughing.'

Project Healthy Minds CEO Commends Meghan and Harry

According to The Daily Mail, Project Healthy Minds founder and CEO Phillip Schermer praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their dedication to global mental health causes. He said their leadership and generosity had made a 'profound difference in the lives of so many.'

Schermer added that the couple's advocacy 'helped shine a global spotlight on the importance of digital wellness and mental health.' The Project Healthy Minds Humanitarian Award had only been given once before, in 2017, to Jeff and Gail Yabuki for their contributions following a family tragedy.

For many, the night showed both the couple's playful side and their serious commitment to mental health advocacy — a mix that made their viral moment unforgettable.