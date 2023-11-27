Meghan Markle allegedly named the two royals who raised concerns about her son Prince Archie's skin color in private letters she sent to King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex triggered a race row after they told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that there were conversations among royals about how dark their son's skin colour would be even before he was born.

The former "Suits" star said: "All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Prince Harry refused to go into detail about the matter during the interview, but he revealed afterwards that it was neither Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II who raised the concern. He and Meghan Markle have not, to this day, publicly named the alleged "racist" royals.

But royal author Omid Scobie wrote in his book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival", that there were two royals involved. He said the Duchess of Sussex, in her private letters to King Charles III, named two members of the royal household who took part in the "conversations".

Excerpts from the book obtained by Page Six revealed a non-white household member who also told the biographer: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a difficult environment to be a person of color."

Scobie said he knows the names of the said members but could not divulge them in his book. He explained: "Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's racism allegation had forced Prince William to break the royal motto of "never complain, never explain". He defended the royals when asked by a reporter if they are racist, to which he replied that they are "very much not a racist family".

But the Duke of Sussex has since backtracked on the stance, telling Tom Bradby during a promotional interview for "Spare" in January that Meghan Markle never said the royals were racist. He blamed the British press for twisting her words in the Oprah interview.

Prince Harry said the royals involved in the conversations about Prince Archie's skin colour were not racist but displayed "unconscious bias". He explained: "Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you have an opportunity to learn and grow from that ... otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."