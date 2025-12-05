The music world is mourning the loss of a true pioneer this week after legendary guitarist Steve Cropper passed away at the age of 84. Cropper, whose nimble fingers and impeccable taste defined the sound of soul music for generations, died on Wednesday, December 3.

His death was confirmed by his son, Cameron Cropper, who shared the news with Variety, sending a wave of grief across the industry he helped build.

Often heralded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Cropper's legacy stretches far beyond his time in the spotlight. He was the unsung architect of the 'Memphis soul' sound, a gifted producer, and a co-writer on some of the most enduring anthems of the 20th century, collaborating with titans from Otis Redding to John Lennon. While he leaves behind a musical fortune that ensures his artistry 'will live forever', he also leaves a more modest financial estate for his family.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who amassed a net worth of $5 million from his decades-long career, leaves behind a complicated but loving family structure. Cropper is survived by his current wife, Angel Hightower, whom he married in 1988, and his four children.

The musician's familial life included two distinct chapters: his first marriage to Betty Grooms in 1961 produced two children, Stephen and Ashley Cropper, before ending in 1978. His second marriage to Angel Hightower produced Cameron Cropper and Andrea Cropper-Register. This small musical fortune is now expected to be passed down to his surviving kin.

Steve Cropper: The Memphis Soul Man Who Shaped A Generation

Cropper's financial success was intrinsically tied to his foundational role in shaping modern music. Born in Missouri, his formative years were spent in Memphis, where his family relocated when he was just nine years old. It was here, inspired by musicians like Chuck Berry, Jimmy Reed, and Chet Atkins, that his signature style took root.

His career truly took off in the 1960s with his instrumental band, The Royal Spades, who signed with Satellite Records. When the studio was famously rebranded as Stax Records, Cropper's band found success as the Mar-Keys, producing hits like 'Last Night'.

More importantly, Cropper himself became one of the greatest creative forces behind the label's distinct sound—serving in the triple threat role of house guitarist, producer, and engineer.

It was his work as the guitarist for the celebrated, racially integrated band Booker T and the MG's that cemented his status as a legend. Alongside Booker T. Jones, Al Jackson, and Donald 'Duck' Dunn, Cropper laid down the grooves for classics like 'Green Onions', 'Soul-Limbo', and 'Time Is Tight'.

Beyond performance, his pen was instrumental in composing soul staples, including the Grammy Award-winning 1968 classic '(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay' with Otis Redding, as well as Redding's 'Mr. Pitiful'.

Cropper also co-wrote Wilson Pickett's monumental 'In the Midnight Hour' and '634-5789', alongside Eddie Floyd's 'Knock On Wood' and 'Raise Your Hand'. His influence was, quite simply, everywhere.

From Stax To The Silver Screen: The Enduring Legacy of Steve Cropper

Cropper left Stax in 1970 to open his own studio, TMI Studios, working as a producer and session musician for the likes of John Lennon and Leon Russell. A decade later, he would find a new kind of fame as 'Colonel' in The Blues Brothersmovie in 1980, reuniting with MG's bandmate Dunn alongside SNL comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. He later appeared in the 1998 sequel, Blues Brothers 2000, and continued to record multiple albums with the band.

His artistry was recognised repeatedly over the years. Following a reunion tour, the Booker T and the MG's 1994 album, That's the Way It Should Be, earned them another Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for the song 'Cruisin.'

In a crowning honour, the British music magazine Mojo named him the second greatest guitarist of all time in 1996, placing him only behind the titan Jimi Hendrix. Even late in life, Cropper never stopped creating, releasing the Grammy-nominated album Friendlytown in 2024 under his band name, Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour. He was most recently honoured with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Award, a fitting tribute to a career defined by artistry.

The musician's family has been left heartbroken. His son, Stephen Cropper, shared the news online, stating: 'It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news that my amazing Dad passed away this morning.' He added a poignant tribute, saying his father 'certainly lived an incredible life and enjoyed every minute of entertaining you all.'

The family, who purchased a sizeable 5,500-sq-ft home on a two-acre property in Nashville back in 2017 for $304,000—a property currently valued at $2.5 million—released a joint statement reflecting on their loss.

'Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched the lives of millions worldwide,' the statement read. 'While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensure that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations to come.'

No official cause of death has been reported, but Hello! Magazine noted that he had recently been spending time in a Nashville rehabilitation centre after suffering from a fall. Prior to his time in the rehab centre, he was reportedly living alone but still working on his new music—a testament to a lifetime devoted to the craft. The music world has lost a giant, but the sound he created will, indeed, last forever.