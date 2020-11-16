Black Friday 2020 is just a few weeks away and even the pandemic does not seem to faze holiday shoppers. Although traditional in-store sales will likely not be available to curb viral transmissions, businesses have shifted everything online instead. Smartphones, tablets, computers and other consumer electronics are probably the most popular gift items. With Apple's hardware lineup already revealed for 2020, outgoing models will most likely receive some discounts as retailers attempt to clear their inventory before the year ends.

The Cupertino, California-based tech outfit unveiled several devices to refresh their catalogue this year. This means last year's gadgets are likely to get price drops in the days leading up to Black Friday 2020. Unlike Android OEMs and other tech brands, its products are marketed as premium alternatives and tend to retain their value longer than the competition. Thus, it's rare for Apple to adjust the prices substantially except for certain scenarios. Here are some of the best deals available from multiple retailers.

Read more iOS 14.3 beta Find My app reveals what rumoured AirPods Studio might look like

AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple might have been late when it comes to true-wireless (TWS) audio technology, but its AirPods series has cornered the market when it comes to earbuds. Tech industry insiders claim that there will be new versions available early in 2021 that will launch alongside the rumoured AirPods Studio. For now, shoppers can grab the AirPods with Charging Case from Amazon and John Lewis for £124.99. The latter also lists the AirPods Pro at £209 as reported by Hello! magazine.

Apple Watch

Meanwhile, those in need of a wearable device might want to check out the Apple Watch Series 5. The manufacturer introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE this year, but the previous model is still packed with cutting-edge features. Amazon and Currys currently have it for sale at just £429, which is seems to be a great deal right now.

iPhones

Unfortunately, shoppers who want to get the iPhone 12 will not likely see any price adjustments this Black Friday. However, the older models of the smartphone are still in demand. A 512 GB iPhone XS from John Lewis is down to £1,029, while Very has a 128 GB iPhone 11 for £649. Given that Apple plans to support these devices for several years, these are still very capable and powerful iOS handsets.