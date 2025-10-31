The US Department of Justice has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement. The probe examines whether top members defrauded donors who contributed tens of millions of dollars following the 2020 protests over George Floyd's death.

Federal officials have allegedly issued subpoenas and executed at least one search warrant in recent weeks. The inquiry, centred in Los Angeles, focuses on the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) and other groups connected to the racial justice movement. Sources close to the case claim the DOJ began examining the matter years ago and renewed its focus recently.

DOJ Allegedly Investigates BLM Movement

The Associated Press first reported the DOJ investigation on 31 October 2025. Several unnamed officials familiar with the case confirmed that the department is examining claims of donor fraud tied to BLM's 2020 fundraising efforts. Both CBS News and the New York Post later supported the report through their independent sources.

The probe is reportedly run by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, based in Los Angeles. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli currently oversees the office. Essayli, a former California Assemblyman, previously voiced criticism of Black Lives Matter during his private legal career.

One individual claimed that the investigation began under the Biden administration but has gained traction under the Trump administration. The DOJ has refused to issue an official comment regarding the ongoing case.

Black Lives Matter Accused of Donation Fraud

Authorities are investigating whether BLM leaders misused or misrepresented donations raised during the 2020 protests over George Floyd's killing, as per CBS News. Recent subpoenas aim to collect financial records and testimonies related to how the foundation handled millions of dollars in donations.

Since 2021, BLM has faced criticism for failing to disclose detailed spending reports. In 2022, public controversy grew after leaders admitted that donor funds were used to purchase a $6 million (£4.58 million) Los Angeles property. The backlash led to co-founder Patrisse Kahn-Cullors resigning from her leadership role that same year.

State-level scrutiny followed, with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filing a lawsuit in 2022 over alleged non-compliance with financial disclosure rules. That case was later dismissed once BLM submitted the requested documents.

BLM Foundation Collected Over $90M in Donations

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation stated that it raised over $90 million (£69 million) in 2020 amid widespread racial justice protests. By mid-2024, the organisation reported holding around $28 million in assets.

BLM said its Los Angeles property serves as a creative and safe space for Black artists and activists. However, critics argue that many local chapters received little financial support despite the foundation's record fundraising.

Founded in 2013 after the killing of Trayvon Martin, the Black Lives Matter movement has grown from grassroots activism into a formal nonprofit organisation. The movement gained worldwide attention after George Floyd's murder in 2020 sparked global protests.

BLM Foundation Says There's No DOJ Investigation

In an email, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation denied being the subject of any federal probe. The statement read:

'The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is not a target of any federal criminal investigation. We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities.'

Foundation leaders also said that previous audits and tax disclosures prove the group's accountability. No official findings of wrongdoing have been made at this time.

While DOJ officials have not confirmed or denied the probe, the reports have reignited debates on transparency in large advocacy movements. Civil rights groups warn that politically driven scrutiny could weaken trust in racial justice organisations across the United States.