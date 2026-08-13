A Boeing 737's flight-management systems can be tampered with in under a minute using a small hardware implant connected to an exposed maintenance port, security researchers have found, raising fresh questions over how brief physical access to aircraft is treated in cybersecurity.

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego and Oberlin College built and tested a small hardware implant on a testbed made from genuine Boeing 737 components.

They found that a short access window to an externally reachable maintenance connector could allow the device to interfere with communications between the flight-management computer and a cockpit display unit.

The researchers said the technique could be used to alter flight-plan data and weight-and-balance information displayed to pilots. They stressed that the work was conducted in a controlled environment and does not indicate that commercial aircraft are currently being targeted in this way.

'60 Seconds Is Enough' To Plant Device

The researchers' central finding is that physical access does not have to last long to create a cyber risk. They identified an open maintenance connector in the Boeing 737's electronic and equipment bay, an area containing key avionics and accessible to ground personnel.

The team said an attacker could open the hatch, insert its device and close it again within roughly 60 seconds. The work challenges a long-standing assumption in aviation cybersecurity that physically accessing protected avionics is so difficult that it can effectively be left outside the main threat model.

The paper says such access has often been treated as 'out of scope' because attackers were assumed to need extended and difficult access to an aircraft. But the researchers said the Boeing 737's maintenance architecture makes a shorter window plausible.

Researchers Manipulated Flight-Management Data

The attack, which the researchers call 'Bus Driver', targets the aircraft's ARINC 429 data buses. In their testbed, the implant was able to mediate communications between the flight-management computer and the multipurpose control and display unit.

That allowed the researchers to manipulate flight-plan loading and execution as well as weight-and-balance data used to calculate take-off parameters. The significance is that the device does not simply send an obviously malicious command.

The researchers demonstrated an attacker-in-the-middle capability that could interfere with legitimate signals on the bus and replace them with data chosen by the attacker. That could affect what the flight-management system processes and what appears on the cockpit display.

The paper says the technique could potentially alter where the autopilot is directed to fly or manipulate values used for take-off calculations, although the researchers did not demonstrate such an attack on a live aircraft.

Small Implant, Large Research Effort

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The prototype is compact, programmable and designed to fit into the existing aircraft connector.

The device costs less than $100 and is roughly the size of a coin, but the research behind it took more than a decade.

The team bought Boeing 737 components on the secondary market and eventually assembled an avionics testbed from authentic parts wired according to Boeing schematics.

The researchers said the test equipment cost tens of thousands of dollars and that they had spent years understanding the aircraft's architecture before demonstrating the attack.

Boeing Says Existing Protections Limit Risk

The researchers disclosed aspects of their work to Boeing more than six years ago and later demonstrated the technique in a Boeing laboratory. Boeing said it reviewed the relevant systems and interfaces after examining the research.

Its response said the aircraft has multiple layers of protection that it believes 'provide sufficient mitigation to significantly limit the feasibility and risk of real-world attacks'. The researchers say they have not been told of a technical fix addressing the specific weaknesses they identified.

They suggest restricting access to the connector as one mitigation, including sealing or removing it. The paper also found that some alternative aircraft bus designs using transformer coupling are more resistant to the demonstrated attack technique.

Researchers Stress No Immediate Passenger Threat

The team has been careful not to suggest passengers face an immediate danger. 'We do not believe they represent a threat of imminent concern,' the researchers wrote, saying the goal was to alert the aviation industry to the class of vulnerabilities before they become dangerous.

All of the paper's authors said they continue to travel on Boeing 737 aircraft. The research instead highlights a security problem that can sit outside conventional network defences: the brief physical access available around an aircraft while it is on the ground.

The researchers' finding is that a minute beside the aircraft may be enough to create a path into systems that aviation cybersecurity has historically treated as effectively off limits.