In April 2025, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act, better known as Martyn's Law, received Royal Assent. One year on, and with enforcement set to begin next spring, venues across the UK are working to ensure they are ready.

Martyn's Law is the culmination of six years of campaigning led primarily by Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who was among the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack. Her campaign has reshaped UK public safety legislation and, for the first time, made counter-terrorism preparedness a legal obligation.

That obligation extends to tens of thousands of publicly accessible premises across the UK. The question remains: are venue operators ready?

What Does Martyn's Law Require?

Martyn's Law operates on a two-tier system based on venue capacity.

Standard-tier premises, which can accommodate between 200 and 799 people, must ensure staff are trained in evacuation, invacuation, lockdown and emergency communications procedures.

Enhanced-tier premises, with a capacity of 800 or more people, face considerably stricter requirements. They must conduct detailed risk assessments and implement physical protective measures, including surveillance, access control and perimeter security. A designated senior individual must also be appointed to oversee compliance.

Failure to comply carries significant consequences. Venues that fall short could face restriction notices and fines of up to £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue, whichever is greater. In the most serious cases, restriction notices could prevent venues from operating altogether.

The implementation period still provides operators with time to prepare, but the deadline is fast approaching.

Turning Compliance Into Reality

Few venue operators underestimate the significance of Martyn's Law. Translating the legislation into day-to-day operations, however, is a far greater challenge.

Infrastructure may need upgrading, risk assessments must be completed and, for enhanced-tier venues, extensive documentation must be produced and maintained to satisfy regulatory requirements.

It is a substantial undertaking, and many venues are turning to specialist technology providers for support.

As a global supplier of AI-powered surveillance systems, Dahua Technology forms part of a wider network of manufacturers, system integrators and installers helping organisations prepare for the new regulatory landscape. Through this supply chain, its technology is deployed in venues to support evolving security requirements.

According to Dahua, its role is to help installers deliver compliant security solutions while providing venue operators with technology designed to support their legal obligations.

Its AI-powered CCTV systems and smart monitoring tools are intended to improve real-time situational awareness, while its WizSeek video search engine enables operators to locate individuals or objects quickly within large volumes of recorded footage.

Dahua says its contribution extends beyond hardware. The company also provides technical guidance, integration standards and installer training to help businesses configure and maintain compliant systems. For venues relying on third-party installers to deliver Martyn's Law-ready security infrastructure, that support is intended to simplify implementation and ongoing compliance.

As the Security Industry Authority (SIA) develops its regulatory role, documented security architecture and properly integrated systems are expected to form an important part of demonstrating compliance.

Technology Providers Supporting Compliance

Dahua is not the only company supporting organisations as they prepare for Martyn's Law.

Companies including Alertus Technologies are also working with venue operators, particularly in emergency communications. Through mass notification systems and public address integration, Alertus provides technology designed to help organisations communicate quickly and coordinate responses during an incident.

The Cost of Waiting

An implementation period exists to give venues time to prepare before enforcement begins. However, statutory guidance has now been published, the SIA's regulatory function is taking shape and the countdown to enforcement is well underway.

For operators that have yet to begin preparing, the coming months will be critical. With significant financial penalties and potential operating restrictions on the line, ensuring compliance with Martyn's Law is no longer simply a matter of best practice. It is becoming a legal necessity.