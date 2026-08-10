Alaska Airlines rebooked two passengers after authorities found no credible threat linked to an alleged attempt to 'take over' the aircraft. The Seattle-bound Boeing 737-800 returned to the gate at Miami International Airport on 9 August after flight attendants reported threats from the pair. The two passengers were disruptive during taxi and were temporarily banned from flying with the carrier, though officials did not identify them or explain what caused the disturbance.

Read more 'It Took Forever': Canada Flight Cancelled After Child Refuses To Sit Down and Fasten Seatbelt 'It Took Forever': Canada Flight Cancelled After Child Refuses To Sit Down and Fasten Seatbelt

Flight 305 Returned To Gate After 'Take Over' Threat

The flight was scheduled to leave Miami at 6:29pm. During taxi, the pilots stopped the aircraft after receiving reports from the cabin crew, and air traffic control audio captured a pilot reporting a 'customer disturbance' and requesting lockdown procedures. The pilot also asked for law enforcement before returning to the gate.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at about 6:40pm and passengers were temporarily removed while they investigated the reported threat. The sheriff's office later said there was no credible threat, and that the two passengers involved were rebooked on another flight. The aircraft was then cleared for boarding, and Alaska Airlines apologised for the delay while thanking staff for their response, adding that passenger and crew safety remained its priority.

Cockpit Lockdown Triggered by Reported Threat

The cockpit response followed information from flight attendants. In recorded air traffic control audio, a pilot said the crew had received threats and reported an alleged threat to take over the aircraft. The plane had not taken off, so returning to the gate allowed deputies to investigate before the flight continued to Seattle.

After the aircraft was cleared, Flight 305 departed at about 8:45pm and Alaska Airlines said the journey continued without further incident. No injuries were reported, and authorities did not announce arrests or criminal charges linked to the disturbance.

The sheriff's office and Alaska Airlines made separate decisions after the incident. Deputies assessed whether the threat was credible, while the airline decided whether the passengers could remain on its flights. That distinction explains why the passengers could face an airline restriction without criminal charges, though Alaska Airlines did not disclose the length of the temporary ban.

FAA Maintains Zero-Tolerance Policy on Unruly Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration can investigate passengers who interfere with airline crews and can propose civil penalties for violations. Under US federal law, it is a criminal offence to interfere with crew members performing their duties, and airlines may also impose travel restrictions on disruptive passengers.

The FAA can cite passengers for multiple violations from a single incident, and cases may be referred to the FBI when authorities suspect criminal conduct. The agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passenger behaviour and can pursue civil enforcement even when local authorities do not file criminal charges.

The FAA says unruly passenger incidents have fallen sharply from record levels seen in early 2021. However, it continues to pursue cases involving threats and interference with crews.

In the Miami incident, the sheriff's office found no credible threat, but Alaska Airlines still imposed a temporary ban over the reported disruption aboard Flight 305. Alaska Airlines has not said how long the temporary ban will remain, and no further disruption was reported after Flight 305 resumed its journey to Seattle.