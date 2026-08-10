Two passengers have sparked outrage after allegedly walking onto the tarmac at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport in an apparent attempt to catch an Aeroflot flight they had already missed.

The bizarre incident reportedly happened on 25 July, when the women were seen rushing across the aircraft apron with their luggage as the plane was being moved away from the gate. Video footage of the incident has since circulated online, showing one of the women apparently waving towards the aircraft as she attempted to get the attention of the departing crew.

According to reports, the passengers had missed the boarding deadline for their scheduled flight but allegedly decided to leave the terminal and enter the restricted apron area rather than arrange another journey.

Women Allegedly Chased Departing Plane

Footage shared online appears to show the two women running across the tarmac while carrying their belongings.

One passenger can be seen pulling a suitcase behind her as she heads towards the Aeroflot aircraft. At one point, she appears to wave towards the plane, seemingly hoping that the aircraft would stop before leaving the airport.

The unusual scenes were shared and went viral online quickly. The footage has since attracted attention from viewers shocked by the passengers' decision to enter an active aircraft area.

Security Staff Were Forced To Intervene

The situation reportedly created a significant safety concern because the aircraft apron is a restricted operational area.

Planes can be moved through the area by ground vehicles while airport staff and other personnel work around them. Allowing unauthorised passengers to approach a moving aircraft could therefore create serious risks for both the individuals involved and airport operations.

According to local reports cited in coverage of the incident, the women had already passed through airport security and were inside the sterile area before allegedly making their way onto the apron.

Ground personnel reportedly noticed the passengers near the aircraft and intervened, stopping the operation while the women were removed from the restricted area.

They were subsequently escorted back towards the terminal and reportedly handed over to Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.

It remains unclear what penalties or further action the passengers could face over the incident.

Why Entering the Tarmac Is So Dangerous

Although the footage has been widely treated as an extraordinary example of passengers going to extreme lengths after missing a flight, the incident highlights why airport aprons are tightly controlled.

Read more EasyJet Flight Forced Back to Tenerife After Reported Mid-Air Brawl Among Passengers: No Arrests Made EasyJet Flight Forced Back to Tenerife After Reported Mid-Air Brawl Among Passengers: No Arrests Made

Unlike a passenger terminal, the area around aircraft is an active working environment. Aircraft can be pushed back or towed, vehicles transport luggage and equipment, and ground crews operate close to aircraft engines and other machinery.

A passenger attempting to reach a departing plane could therefore put themselves and airport workers at risk while potentially disrupting the aircraft's departure.

Missing a boarding deadline also does not give passengers permission to approach an aircraft directly. Normally, passengers who miss their flights must return to the airline or airport's designated customer-service facilities to arrange alternative travel.

Another Russian Airport Tarmac Incident

The Sheremetyevo episode is reportedly not the first recent case in Russia involving a passenger attempting to reach a plane after missing a departure.

In May, another passenger allegedly missed a flight after becoming stuck inside an airport bathroom. When he realised the aircraft was preparing to leave, he reportedly ran onto the tarmac in an attempt to stop it.

The effort was unsuccessful and the aircraft departed without him. The passenger was later reportedly fined.

The latest incident has once again raised questions about what passengers are prepared to do when they realise they have missed their flights.