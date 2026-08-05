An experimental US military GPS jamming exercise allegedly contributed to the fatal crash of a civilian medical evacuation aircraft in New Mexico in May, according to newly reported details. The twin-engine medevac flight, carrying two pilots and two medical workers, was travelling from Roswell to Ruidoso when it reportedly lost reliable navigation capability during an electronic warfare test near White Sands Missile Range before crashing into a mountainside, killing everyone on board.

While investigators have linked the military exercise to the incident, the findings remain subject to official scrutiny and not all details have been independently confirmed.

Concerns over military interference with civilian aviation have been growing in recent years as GPS disruption exercises have become more common across the United States. The latest reporting follows earlier questions over how emerging military technologies are tested near civilian airspace, with critics arguing that existing safeguards have struggled to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated electronic warfare systems.

GPS Jamming Exercise Reportedly Jumbled Navigation

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According to reports, the aircraft encountered GPS interference caused by an electronic warfare exercise being conducted at White Sands Missile Range. The disruption allegedly rendered the crew's navigation systems ineffective as they approached the mountainous region surrounding Ruidoso.

The reported loss of navigation came at a particularly difficult stage of the flight. Visibility was said to be poor, and air traffic control resources were already under significant pressure. Moreover, at least three other aircraft experienced navigation problems linked to the same GPS jamming exercise, suggesting the interference extended well beyond a single flight path.

Those combined circumstances appear to have left the medevac crew with little margin for error. According to the report, the pilots failed to recognise rising terrain separating the aircraft from the runway during the final approach.

Holy shit... Wired reports that back in May, the U.S. Military was testing an experimental GPS jammer and and caused a civilian plane to crash into the side of a mountain, killing everyone on board. https://t.co/QZOu5YYeAt pic.twitter.com/zp4bJesp9Y — Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) August 4, 2026

Airline pilot and aviation crash analyst Juan Browne described how quickly such a situation can become overwhelming once critical navigation information disappears.

'When those lights go out, man, you know you are in big trouble,' Browne told Wired.

The aircraft subsequently struck the side of a mountain, killing all four people aboard.

Rise in Military GPS Jamming

The reported crash is described as the first known case in which military GPS jamming played a role in the loss of a civilian aircraft within US airspace. Although the crew had reportedly been warned that GPS interference could be present, reports said the existing precautions were insufficient to prevent the accident.

The publication also reported that air traffic controllers were handling an unusually demanding workload during the exercise, adding another layer of difficulty as multiple aircraft encountered navigation issues simultaneously.

The incident has also turned attention to the rise in GPS interference events. According to figures cited from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, reported GPS disruption incidents within the continental United States increased from four in 2020 to 50 in 2024, before reaching another 40 cases during 2025.

Those figures suggest that electronic interference, once considered relatively uncommon, is becoming a more frequent operational challenge for civilian pilots.

Concerns Over Civilian Flight Safety

The report comes after another incident involving experimental military technology near civilian airspace earlier this year. Air traffic at El Paso Airport was temporarily suspended after a laser weapon was reportedly fired from a nearby US Army base. Officials initially believed they were targeting suspected drug-smuggling drones, but the object was later identified as a children's party balloon.

No one was injured, though the incident raised questions about how military tests are carried out near civilian airports.

The New Mexico medevac crash is far more serious because it resulted in the deaths of all four people on board. If official investigators confirm that military GPS jamming contributed to the accident, it could lead to closer scrutiny of how electronic warfare exercises are conducted near civilian flight paths and whether stronger safety measures are needed.