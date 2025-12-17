Bulgaria's government collapse came swiftly after weeks of mass protests gripped the nation, forcing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to resign and setting the stage for snap elections. The coalition administration, in power for less than a year, bowed to public pressure on 11 December 2025, just weeks before Bulgaria adopts the euro on 1 January 2026.

Parliament approved the resignation the following day with 227 votes, leaving President Rumen Radev to steer the country through a transitional period. The move ends an 11-month tenure for Zhelyazkov, marred by accusations of state capture and elite corruption.

Protests Erupt Over Budget Plans

The unrest kicked off on 26 November when around 20,000 people assembled in Sofia, organised by opposition groups like We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria. They opposed the 2026 budget proposal, which featured increased taxes on pensions and social-security contributions to fund public sector pay rises.

Critics argued it would enhance government control over administration, military, and police, while ignoring pressing issues like underfunded healthcare, where 350-400 doctors emigrate annually. Bulgaria's low GDP per capita, the EU's lowest, and its second-highest corruption ranking fuelled the anger. Gen Z protesters led the charge, demanding an end to the influence of figures like Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski.

Demonstrations quickly spread to Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, and beyond, with clashes leading to over 100 arrests and several injuries.

Government Resigns Amid Escalating Pressure

Momentum built rapidly. On 1 December, estimates of 50,000 to 150,000 protesters turned violent in Sofia, with vandalism at party offices and police using tear gas. The government withdrew the budget the next day, but demands shifted to full resignation. President Radev labelled the situation a 'revolt against state capture' and called the collapse 'inevitable', pushing for snap elections.

By 10 December, over 150,000 rallied in the capital, with similar scenes in 20 other cities and abroad in places like New York and Vienna. Zhelyazkov resigned the following day, stating, 'Our desire is to rise to the level of what society expects... We need to meet their demands, and what they are demanding at the moment is the resignation of the government.' The coalition of GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party, and There's Such a People had survived five no-confidence votes but couldn't withstand the street pressure.

Viral footage on X showed the intensity, with protesters facing off against riot police in Sofia's streets.

Implications for Politics and Economy

The Bulgaria government collapse casts a shadow over the impending euro adoption, with surveys indicating nearly 60% opposition due to inflation fears—the lev has been pegged to the euro since 1999. Economic challenges include 40% of the population at poverty risk, average wages of £875.2 ($1,174.9) per month, and minimum pensions below £262.6 ($352.5).

Meanwhile, defence spending soars, with a Rheinmetall arms plant contract exceeding £875 million ($1,175 million). Pro-EU opposition parties may benefit in polls, but analysts warn of further instability if elections yield another fragmented parliament.

As of 17 December 2025, Radev is holding talks with the largest faction, GERB, to form a new cabinet. Should they fail, other parties will be approached before a caretaker government takes over. Snap elections could occur in the coming months, as calls for anti-corruption reforms persist amid the fallout from Bulgaria's government collapse.