Last week, it was announced that 'The Boys' spinoff, 'Gen V', had been cancelled after two seasons. The news disappointed viewers, given the show's popularity and the positive reviews it received from fans and critics alike.

Since then, Eric Kripke, showrunner of 'The Boys' and executive producer of 'Gen V', said fans have been 'flooding' his mentions on social media with insults. He recently clarified that the decision to cancel the show was not his.

Amazon Cancels 'Gen V' After Two Seasons

'I did not cancel the show. One, I don't have the power to do that. Two, I was fighting to keep the show, almost more than anybody else on Earth. So I'm as bummed as everybody else out there,' Kripke told 'Entertainment Weekly'.

He added that the cancellation was ultimately a business decision beyond his control.

'These things are based on business decisions that are above my pay grade, among Amazon. It's based on amount of viewers versus how expensive the show is to make, and does it make business sense for them, ultimately? And, unfortunately, they decided that it didn't,' Kripke said.

Kripke revealed that there were early ideas for Season 3, though he could not share details.

'We're still hopeful we can find a way to do it. So, unfortunately, I can't share it,' he said. However, Kripke mentioned 'this idea that Marie is powerful, but that's not the end of her story. She has to learn how to control it.'

Despite the show's cancellation, Kripke said that they have plans to bring 'Gen V' characters into other 'The Boys' projects, but for now, they're focusing more on 'Vought Rising'.

'It's very early days, because we're focusing on getting Vought Rising out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest and they want to hear more potential stories in the world. So we're internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We'll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the Gen V gang, and that's very much by design,' he said.

Additionally, fans can still look forward to 'Gen V' characters appearing in 'The Boys' season finale, including Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan Li (London Thor).

Upcoming Spinoffs in 'The Boys' Franchise

The next spinoff in 'The Boys' franchise is 'Vought Rising', a prequel centred on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). 'The Boys' Season 5 has already begun teasing Soldier Boy's past, and the new series may hold the answers to the questions fans have.

According to Kripke and 'Vought Rising' showrunner Paul Grellng, the series is a 'twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.'

Kripke also described the show as ''L.A. Confidential'' with superheroes. Maybe grimier. Probably, definitely grimier.'

The series is set to premiere in 2027. It also stars Mason Dye, Elizabeth Posey, and Will Hochman. Apart from 'Vought Rising', another spinoff, 'The Boys: Mexico', is in early development.