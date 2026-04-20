The Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 42 main event lived up to expectations. 'The Ruler' and the 'Beast Incarnate' showcased their brute strength before 106,072 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 19 April. In the end, Femi proved the stronger athlete, defeating Lesnar in four minutes and 42 seconds.

Lesnar, left sprawled in the ring after the loss, took a moment to reflect on his latest defeat. The 48-year-old became emotional and teary-eyed, removing his gloves and boots, a gesture that may signal his final WWE match. Fighters typically leave their gloves or boots in the centre of the ring as a sign of retirement from combat sports.

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What's next for The Beast?



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

As he left the ring, Lesnar embraced his friend and manager Paul Heyman. He could be seen telling Heyman that he was done. Chants of 'Thank you, Lesnar' followed as the multiple-time WWE champion made his slow exit.

Emotional, Lesnar thanked the crowd in attendance and shared an embrace with his manager and friend, again indicating that he was finished. Before leaving the arena, the 10-time champion acknowledged the crowd and said 'thank you.'

Emotional Exit Raises Retirement Questions

Before WrestleMania 42, Lesnar surprised many with a return after an extended absence. However, rumours circulated that it could be his final run. Lesnar also dropped what appeared to be a major hint during an appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

'I went back to work so I could feed my kids,' the former WWE champion said. 'You guys should see my grocery bill. I had left the company years ago, and I'm grateful that I'm back for a short time here, so I'm really grateful for all the opportunities that I've had in my life,' he added.

Read more Oba Femi Retires Brock Lesnar? Fans Read Emotional WrestleMania 42 Scene as the Beast's Final Farewell Bid Oba Femi Retires Brock Lesnar? Fans Read Emotional WrestleMania 42 Scene as the Beast's Final Farewell Bid

At this point in his career, Lesnar had little to nothing to prove. Since an open challenge was issued before WWE's annual spectacle, many suggested different names. One name that popped up was Gunther, a WWE star who had retired several big names like Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles.

However, it would have been odd to see the Ring General retire Lesnar. For one, there is a big disparity in physique and seeing Gunther overpower the Beast Incarnate was unimaginable.

Femi Emerges as Defining Opponent

The build-up to a Femi vs Lesnar clash began as early as the 2026 Royal Rumble. Femi was the first entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and showcased his power early on. Ironically, he would later come face to face with Lesnar, who eliminated him from the event.

A couple of months later, the pair met again. This came after Heyman dared anyone to challenge Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 42. Femi obliged on 16 March, manhandling Lesnar to the shock of many.

In the end, Lesnar met his match. Femi absorbed everything Lesnar could throw at him, but the veteran's dominance had little effect on the Nigerian, who ultimately fell to Femi's patented finisher, the Fall From Grace.

While many still struggled to believe Lesnar was done with WWE, others felt otherwise. One of them was Kurt Angle, a former opponent of Lesnar, who shared his reaction on X.

'Love you my brother. There will only ever be one like you. Enjoy retirement Brock,' Angle said.

Love you my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement Brock. pic.twitter.com/UqYaa1B3t7 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 19, 2026

With Lesnar likely gone, all eyes are now on who Heyman will groom next. Gunther appears to be a logical choice, especially after his 'You owe me' comment made on 6 April.

There is a possibility that Heyman and Gunther may work together, given their shared adversary in Seth Rollins. But if so, the question is whether Heyman can control Gunther, who has made it clear he is not someone who can simply be ordered around.