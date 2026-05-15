It is finally time to say goodbye to Outlander and fans are already emotional over the ending of Claire and Jamie Fraser's iconic love story.

After 12 years and eight seasons, the long-running time-travelling romance starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan is coming to an end this weekend with its final episode, titled 'And the World Was All Around Us'.

The finale is expected to bring an emotional goodbye for fans who have followed Claire and Jamie's journey through war, separation, danger and time travel since the series first premiered in 2014.

Claire And Jamie Face One Final Battle

After more than 100 episodes, the Frasers' story is officially reaching its final chapter. The finale premieres on Friday in the US via Starz, while UK viewers will be able to stream it the following day on MGM+ through Prime Video.

The synopsis for the final episode reads: 'Jamie and Claire must protect the home that they've made for themselves and trust in the love that binds them.'

Ahead of the finale, Starz released a dramatic teaser showing Jamie preparing to head into the Battle of King's Mountain.

'If I die, remember me,' Jamie tells Claire in the emotional clip.

The trailer immediately sparked reactions online, especially as theories surrounding Jamie's possible death have circulated among fans for years.

'We will always be together,' Jamie also declares in the teaser, adding even more emotion ahead of the series ending.

Following last week's episode, 'Pharos,' viewers have been anxiously waiting to see how the final battle unfolds after the story built towards rescuing Lord Grey and the escalating conflict at King's Mountain.

Sam Heughan And Caitríona Balfe Open Up About The Ending

Since Claire first travelled through the stones from the 1940s to 18th-century Scotland, the series has become one of television's most beloved romance dramas.

Over eight seasons, Claire and Jamie survived wars, family separations, violence and decades apart, while their relationship remained at the centre of the story.

Speaking to USA Today back in March, Heughan admitted filming the final season took an emotional toll on him.

'I felt exhausted by the end of the last season, really drained,' the actor shared.

'Even though you go day by day and you were fine, you realized that there was always this weight to it because you knew you were gonna say goodbye and it felt like we were ending something.'

He also reflected on filming the final scenes.

'I knew this would be a big moment, [but] still didn't realize the enormity of it until it happened.'

'There was definitely an ending that I thought should happen and a lot of people pushed for. But I'm as excited as the fans are.'

Balfe also admitted she didn't fully understand the finale while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

'I thought the whole battle sequence was all very exciting and dramatic and really cool,' she said.

'I'm not sure that I fully understand the ending. I don't really know what happened.'

Outlander Cast Share Emotional Farewells

As filming officially wrapped, several cast members shared emotional tributes and behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

Balfe, known by fans as the show's beloved 'Sassenach,' posted photos with the cast and crew alongside the caption: 'What a family ... what a journey .... Thank you all xxx'.

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Meanwhile, Charles Vandervaart, who plays William Ransom, also reflected on his time working on the series.

'Almost Finale time!! Working with these beautiful people has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. What a kind and supportive cast and crew. Safe to say I'll be planning many trips back to Scotland! ❤️'

Season 8 has officially been confirmed as the final season of Outlander, meaning fans will have to say farewell to one of television's most enduring love stories.

For many viewers, the only option left after the finale may simply be starting the journey all over again.