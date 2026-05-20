Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan has delivered a piercing assessment of the current American political climate, telling audiences at the Cannes Film Festival that the nation is in a 'really, really bad place.'

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, the actor, who earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Donald Trump in the 2024 biopic The Apprentice, rejected the notion that the current state of affairs is a laughing matter.

His comments, sparked by an audience reaction to a question about his past performance, highlighted deep concerns regarding media consolidation, censorship, and the persistent use of legal threats to silence dissent.

What began as a light moment during a press conference soon turned serious after audience members laughed at a question about his portrayal of the US President.

Stan made it clear that he did not view the topic as entertainment. 'It's just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn't. I think we're in a really, really bad place. I really do,' he said.

Sebastian Stan Reflects On The Apprentice Controversy

Stan's intervention in the national discourse stems from his experience producing the 2024 biopic, which explored Trump's formative years in 1970s New York under the mentorship of attorney Roy Cohn. According to the actor, the intense pushback the production faced was a 'canary in the coal mine' for the current political landscape.

Stan spoke candidly about the challenges surrounding The Apprentice and suggested that the experience reflected wider problems within the American political and media landscape. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film focused on Trump's rise as a real estate businessman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s. It also explored his relationship with attorney Cohn, who was played by Jeremy Strong.

During the Cannes press conference on Tuesday, Stan said the warning signs were already visible while filming. 'When you're looking at what's happening, right, if we're talking about the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don't actually go anywhere. You know, the writing was on the wall. We encountered all that with the movie,' he explained.

The actor's comments referred to the intense pushback the production received ahead of its 2024 Cannes debut. Before the premiere, Trump reportedly attempted to block the release by sending a cease-and-desist letter to the film's producers. Trump's campaign publicly dismissed the project as 'garbage' and 'pure fiction', while Trump himself labelled it 'fake' and 'classless'.

Stan revealed that the uncertainty surrounding the film became especially stressful just days before its screening at the festival. 'Three days before the festival, we were unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival,' he said. The actor suggested that the controversy may ultimately become part of the film's legacy, adding, 'So maybe people are paying attention more to that film; I think it will stand the test of time for that.'

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He also compared the situation surrounding The Apprentice to the growing pressure faced by public figures and media personalities. 'But we went through all of it, right before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and so on. So, I wish it wasn't like that,' Stan added.

Stan Says He Is 'Still Purging' The Experience

Even nearly two years after filming The Apprentice, Stan admitted that the role continues to stay with him. Portraying Trump proved to be more than just another acting challenge for the Marvel star, who said he is still trying to process the experience.

'I'm still purging' the experience, Stan said during the discussion at Cannes, offering a glimpse into how deeply the role affected him. The performance ultimately earned him major recognition, with both Stan and Jeremy Strong receiving Oscar nominations for their work in the film.

The Apprentice became one of the most talked-about projects at Cannes because of its political subject matter and the reaction it sparked before release. Stan's latest remarks showed that the tensions surrounding the film have not faded, particularly as conversations about media influence, censorship, and political division continue in the United States.

While The Apprentice remained part of the discussion during the press conference, Stan was also in Cannes for a very different reason this year. His new film Fjord premiered at the festival on Monday and received a 10-minute standing ovation from the audience. Directed by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, the drama stars Stan alongside Renate Reinsve.

As he continues to balance high-stakes dramatic roles with public advocacy, Stan's message remains clear: the issues he faced while making The Apprentice were not isolated incidents but early symptoms of a broader systemic crisis.